Brother Wolf and Petco find ‘furever’ homes

Brother Wolf Animal Rescue and Petco locations in Asheville and Hendersonville, are working together to help find good homes for cats and kittens.

“Our partnership with Petco allows us to rescue hundreds of additional cats and kittens, makes us more visible in the community, and ultimately helps us further our no-kill mission,” said Brother Wolf Staff member Andee Bingham.

Cats and kittens from Brother Wolf are available for adoption at two local Petco stores. Petco at 825 Brevard Road in Asheville and 118 Highlands Square Drive in Hendersonville house up to six cats and kittens each from Brother Wolf.

“We are very excited to be working with Brother Wolf Animal Rescue—the leading animal rescue group in the area,” said Petco Asheville’s Store Leader Billy Crumpler. “We look forward to a long relationship, and we know this partnership will find new homes for many animals.”

An adoption event at Petco in Asheville will be held on Wednesday, June 7, from 4-7 p.m. Adoption events will then reoccur every Wednesday from 4-7 p.m. and Saturday from 11 a.m.-3 p.m.

In Hendersonville, adoption events will reoccur at Petco the first weekend of every month starting in June.

Staff and volunteers from Brother Wolf will be on-site at both stores to answer questions and process adoptions.

Adoption fees are $50 for cats (6 months and older) and $100 for kittens. These fees help cover the cost of a physical exam, deworming, rabies and FVRCP vaccinations, spay or neuter surgery, a microchip, flea and tick prevention, and a feline leukemia virus and feline immunodeficiency virus blood test.

Donations for Brother Wolf will be accepted at Petco during adoption event hours. Dry and wet food, treats, toys, scratchers, leashes, collars, harnesses, bowls, litter, litter boxes, carriers and beds are all welcome.

Petco is open Monday-Saturday from 9 a.m.-9 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m.-7 p.m. For more information, contact Brother Wolf Animal Rescue at 828-505-3440 or info@bwar.org.