Terry makes first court appearance

Attorney Thomas Amburgey asked for a continuance for Terry and it was approved by the judge. Terry’s next court date is on July 28.

More than two months ago the Weaverville Police Department began receiving calls of criminal misconduct by Blake Terry Auctions in Weaverville.

Eventually, two warrants were issued for Terry on May 1st of this year. The first details $32,968 Terry is alleged to owed to Erin Hawkins of Winston-Salem that took place on January 28. The other states that Terry embezzled $20,685 from Steven Campton of Raleigh on February 1.

Terry had voluntarily turned himself in to the Buncombe County Magistrate’s Office in Asheville on May 5th. The Tribune initially broke the story on March 9th of this year.

There are several other cases that the police have given to the Buncombe County District Attorney’s Office concerning Terry’s actions, but according to Weaverville Police Chief Greg Stephens there have not been any new warrants issued.

Editor’s note: Clint Parker contributed to this story.