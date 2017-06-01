Breaking news

The Buncombe County Republican Women’s Club invites you and your guest to our annual Picnic In The Mountains on Thursday, June 8th from 11:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. at the Governor’s Western Residence, 45 Patton Mountain Road, Asheville.

Keynote Speaker: Lt. Col. James Womack

Come out and meet your candidates and enjoy a ham and fried chicken lunch!

Please bring a side dish or dessert, a $5 donation to offset expenses and a toiletry item for our women Veterans in need.

Required RSVP to Dorothea Alderfer at dalderfer2567@charter.net or 828-683-2567

