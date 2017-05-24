Republican Spring Gala A Success

Samantha Grady was the winner of the High School Essay Contest and read her essay to the guests at the Buncombe County Republican Party Spring Gala.

This past Friday night, the Buncombe County Republican Party celebrated and danced to the 42nd Street Jazz Band. Among the guests in attendance were Betty Hudson, Chairman Carl Mumpower, Chad and Nancy Nesbitt, Jerry Rice, Commissioner Joe Belcher, former Congressman John Conlan (AZ).

Nancy and Chad Nesbitt

The Buncombe County Courthouse Atrium was the perfect location for the event, with its high ceilings and marble features. Carl Mumpower was the MC, and guests enjoyed dinner and entertainment on into the evening.

Former Congressman John Conlan (R-AZ) and his wife Julia

The Buncombe County Republican Party sponsored an essay contest this semester, open to high school students throughout Buncombe County. The winner of the High School Essay Contest was announced at the event, and Samantha Grady was awarded with the 1st place prize money; She read her essay out loud to great applause.

The Topic is: “Why The American Success Equation Still Matters”

The Prizes for first, second and third place totaled $600 in cash.

The First place prize of $300 went to Samantha Grady.She is a home schooled student, and her impressive essay is on the facing page.