May 17, 2017
Hendersonville Symphony Announces Open Auditions

The Hendersonville Symphony Orchestra will hold open auditions on Saturday, June 3. Auditions will be held for the positions of Principal Oboe and Principal Viola. Musicians interested in auditioning for substitute positions with the orchestra in all sections are also welcome. Auditions are by appointment only. Interested candidates must submit an application, a one-page resume, and a deposit of $25 made payable to the Hendersonville Symphony Orchestra. For audition application materials and further information, please visit www.hendersonvillesymphony.org/auditions. Questions may be directed to Dorian Neuendorf, Operations Manager, at 828-697-5884, or by email at dorian@hendersonvillesymphony.org.

