Asheville Symphony Guild Holds Annual Luncheon

A delicious lunch was served to almost 100 attendees. Four young chamber musicians from one of three Asheville Symphony Youth Orchestras. Elizabeth Propst, violin, Leigh Siler, violin, Phoebe Propst, viola and Emily Lim, cello, played the Allegro con brio from Beethoven’s String Quartet. Two of the musicians, Elizabeth and Phoebe Propst—sisters— had both been chosen to play the violin with the famed violin virtuoso superstar Midori, when she came to Asheville for the Amadeus Festival. After, all the musicians spoke and were excited to tell about their musical experiences, Elizabeth and Leigh told how meaningful it was to be chosen to play with Midori.

Since its founding in 1965, the Guild has supported the growth of the Asheville Symphony through many programs and activities. The “Music in the Schools” program is intended to supplement and support the work done by Buncombe County and Asheville City public school music teachers. The Guild’s acclaimed project brings live musical performances of brass, woodwinds, and strings to ALL Asheville City and Buncombe County 2nd through 4th grade students. Musicians discuss and demonstrate their instruments and play a variety of musical selections. All 5th grade students have the opportunity to see a Young People’s Concert presented by the Asheville Symphony Orchestra at the Thomas Wolfe Auditorium.

The Guild also fundraises with Musical Feasts held in interesting homes and unique venues. It is a clever and creative way to raise money for the Symphony. Musical Feasts are parties with a purpose, offering attendance at very special events while helping the Guild fundraise for the Symphony. Musical Feasts, hosted by Guild members and local businesses, are open to anyone wishing to attend. For instance Sunday, May 21, Jasmin and Peter Gentling are giving a tour of their magnificent two and a half acre garden. Robin Gaiser will play the Native American flute, artists will be working at their easels, and those who signed up will enjoy a gourmet box lunch in the garden. Next year’s Musical Feasts will soon be posted on the Symphony website (www.ashevillesymphony.org.) and a brochure sent out to those interested. These fill up fast.

Finalists for the Position of Music Director of the Asheville Symphony

The Asheville Symphony Orchestra is in the process of finding a new music director. Current Asheville Symphony Music Director Daniel Meyer will conduct the remaining concerts in the 2016-17 season, as well as the 2017-18 season-opening concert and a New Year’s Eve concert, which will be his final concert as music director. A committee of ASO board members, orchestra musicians and community members began the selection process in the spring of 2016 with the goal of having a new music director in place by the start of the 2018-19 season. The ASO expects to announce its new music director in May 2018.

Six finalists have been chosen. The finalists are Jacomo Bairos, Darko Butorac, Nicholas Hersh, Rei Hotoda, Jayce Ogren and Garry Walker (biographical information below). Each finalist will visit Asheville and will conduct a Masterworks concert in the 2017-18 season.There will be opportunities for the public to meet and greet each finalist, and the ASO will survey the audience at each concert to gather feedback.More information on them and future concerts can be found on the Asheville Symphony website (www.ashevillesymphony.org).