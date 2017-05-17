ALHC welcomes guest artist Jim Carson

The Art League of Henderson County is presenting the work of neo-impressionist oil painter Jim Carson, of Saluda, at the May 21 meeting. The above painting by Carson is title, ‘A Walk from Olive and Wine.’

The Art League of Henderson County presents Jim Carson, AIS, nationally recognized neo-impressionist oil painter as guest demonstrator at the next meeting to be held Sunday, May 21. Carson retired in 2003 after acting as managing partner in a law firm in Macon, GA, where he practiced law for 31 years. He currently resides in Saluda. He began painting after his retirement, and now paints full time.

Carson paints in a contemporary impressionist style, and is known for his exciting color balance and his bold and spontaneous brushwork. Jim gives both indoor and plein air workshops throughout the USA.

He is a Signature Member of The American Impressionist Society, having been accepted to the 2012, 2014, and 2015 national juried exhibitions, a member of Plein Air Painters of the Southeast (PAP-SE), a group of distinguished and nationally known South Eastern artists, and an Associate Member of Oil Painters of America. Carson won the Associate Member Award of Distinction in the 2015 National American Impressionist Society Exhibition, and was recently juried in the Oil Painters of America Salon Show of Traditional Oil Paintings, at Castle Gallery Fine Art, in Fort Wayne, Indiana.

The theme for the Member Challenge Art Show for the May meeting is Florals.

Lenore Barnett is June’s featured artist. She will be doing a presentation and demo with primary emphasis on critiquing and fixing problems in paintings.

The art league conducts its meetings at the Opportunity House, 1411 Asheville Highway, Hendersonville.

Beginner through seasoned artists who work in all 2D mediums or interested in art, are invited to attend ALHC monthly meetings on the second Sunday of each month. Each meeting consists of a Meet and Greet Reception with refreshments at 1:30 p.m., a short business meeting at 2 p.m., then generally an educational demonstration and presentation by a local or regional recognized professional artist follows. The May meeting will be held on the third Sunday instead of the regular second, due to the Mother’s Day holiday. ALHC meetings are free, and open to the general public as guests. Individual membership for one year is $45, couples $65. Members can participate in Member’s Only Art Shows, display their art and compete for money and gift card prizes provided by the league’s business sponsors. ALHC supports local middle and high school art teachers with fundraising events throughout the year to provide art supplies for young area artists.

For more information about the Art League of Henderson County, visit www.artleague.net.