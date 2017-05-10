Hendersonville Symphony League prepares for annual fundraiser

The Hendersonville Symphony League is hitting all the right notes as it readies to present its largest event of the year, the 2017 Black and White Ball.

Scheduled for Saturday, May 20, at Kenmure Country Club, the elegant evening’s festivities begin at 6 p.m. and will feature cocktails, a silent auction, a gourmet four-course plated dinner and wine, a live auction and entertainment by Vintage Vinyl. Tickets are $125.00 per person. Tables of eight are $1,000, and come with two complimentary tickets to the event. Attire is black tie-optional, though encouraged.

“This is a delightfully top-of-the-line affair,” says Galen Reuther, chairwoman of the Black & White Ball and immediate past president of the Symphony League. “This is an event that people look forward to attending. It is always a lot of fun, both for the League to put together and for our attendees to enjoy, all in support of our wonderful Hendersonville Symphony.”

Auction items represent a wide range of interests and dollar amounts. Artwork, music-related items, nature and outdoor opportunities, and one-of-a-kind food and wine donations are all available to the highest bidders. Top-dollar auction items include a river cruise, Caribbean cruise, a set of handmade stained glass windows, and a Lenore Barnett painting. Short vacations to such locations as Charleston, Hilton Head, and Georgetown, South Carolina, will also be available. Guest auctioneer will be Tommy Thompson, chair of the Henderson County Board of Commissioners.

“The Black & White Ball is something that Symphony patrons and the community look forward to each year,” says Pat Tukey, Hendersonville Symphony Orchestra (HSO) executive director. “This is a wonderful evening, and it is an amazing value for what you receive for your reservation. Besides an elegant affair, every dollar raised translates into meaningful support for the Hendersonville Symphony Orchestra. We are a cornerstone of the cultural community, and the League’s support in producing this and other events throughout the year is indispensable.”

This is the eighth year the Symphony League has helmed the Black & White Ball, although an annual fundraiser benefitting the HSO goes back many more years. The event represents the largest effort by the volunteer group to raise money for the symphony.

“All money raised goes directly to supporting the symphony,” says Reuther. “It all helps with the operations of the symphony orchestra, the Hendersonville Symphony Youth Orchestra and the Hendersonville Symphony Children’s Choir.” This year’s goal is to raise $50,000 from the event.

“If people enjoy live symphonic music, and want to see it continue to flourish in our community, they need to support the HSO. We really need everyone’s donations. Attending the Black & White Ball is an excellent way to have a fun evening and ensure the music plays on.”

The Hendersonville Symphony Orchestra, founded in 1971, exists to enrich the Hendersonville and Henderson County communities with live symphonic performances and music education opportunities for youth and adults.

For more information or to purchase tickets, call the Galen Reuther at 828-698-9380. For more information on the Hendersonville Symphony Orchestra, visit hendersonvillesyphony.org, or call the HSO office at 828-697-5884.