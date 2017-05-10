Buncombe’s GOP holds Spring Gala May 19

The 42nd Street Jazz band is set to play at the May 19 GOP Spring Gala held at the Buncombe County Courthouse.

The Buncombe County GOP announces the Spring Gala, an evening to remember on Friday, May 19. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. with dinner at 7 p.m. Big band music and art deco architecture will bring all together in historic Asheville at the Buncombe County Courthouse, 60 Court Plaza. The Spring Gala will celebrate the Grand Old Party’s history with dinner and music from the 42nd Street Jazz Band.

Cost: $30.00/single or $50.00/couple. Seating is limited, so get your reservations in NOW! Go to www.buncomberepublicans.com

At the door cost: $40.00/single or $60.00/couple. No cash or business checks will be accepted at the door; only personal checks or credit cards.