Asheville Fine Art Show set for May 20-21

On May 20 and 21, 115 fine art and fine craft artists will be exhibiting their work at the U.S. Cellular Center in the Asheville Fine Art Show. Works will include Painting, Sculpture, Fiber Arts, Photography, Glass, Digital, Mixed Media and artists will be from within our region and over the United States.

James Pearce, furniture designer, will be among them. Pearce’s craft is art furniture. If you’re not familiar with the concept, it’s so much the rage that the Art Basel fairs in Miami each December and Basel, Switzerland each June include a separate show for twentieth and twenty-first century furniture, lighting, objects d’art and other forms of collectible design. “Furniture was once considered part of the decorative arts, but the blurring of the line between art and design opens furniture to the art category,” explains Lee F. Mindel, a New York architect who advises clients on art furniture, often acting as their agent at places like Sotheby and Christie’s.

Among the varied forms and styles of art furniture and collectible designs, Pearce’s work stands alone. Combining elements of machinery and the elegant lines of natural woods, Pearce’s sprocketed tables and stools with adjustable screw seats blend aspects of steampunk with elements of Art Nouveau. With one catch – Pearce does not use either metal or reclaimed objects in his designs.

“My work is all original, all wood, not reclaimed,” he points out. He fabricates each piece entirely by hand. “The functional sculpture of my work is a reflection of old industrial materials reborn in wood.”

The finished work is inspired by the nature of the wood itself. In selecting slabs of oak, walnut and other natural woods, Pearce looks for pieces in which the grain, color and the texture are particularly interesting. Most of the time, the wood dictates the final form of the furniture he crafts.

James grew up working with wood. He’s the fourth generation in his family to do so. The form, function, and style of his pieces result from personal exploration of the medium and the design influences he’s gleaned from the countries he has visited during his extensive worldwide travels.

In addition to personal and corporate collections across the country, Pearce’s work has been found in such prestigious venues as the Contemporary Craft Show held annually at the Philadelphia Museum of Art. In 2015, Pearce received the Louise K. Binswanger Prize for Best Artist New to the Show.

Among local artists showing their work are: Corey McNabb -Painting, Michael Kane-Fiber Arts, and Jewelry Designers- Linda and Carl Caristo. There will be youth entries as well.

The show is open from 10-5 each day. Single day admission is $8; the cost of a two-day pass is just $10. Children 13 and under get in free. For more information, please visit www.hotworks.org or contact Executive Director Patty Narozny at (941) 755-3088 or patty@hotworks.org.

The US Cellular Center is formerly known as the Asheville Civic Center and is located at 87 Haywood St, Asheville, 28801.