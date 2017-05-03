The Big Establishment Lie: Kool-Aid from the Poisoned Chalice

The freer the nation in its politics and culture, the more truth will flourish. The more false narratives prevail the less free a nation becomes until it finally collapses from totalitarian government and intellectual or spiritual folly.

Western Europe and the United States have developed many false historical and cultural narratives to protect establishment special interests, influence low-information voters, and cover up scandalous selfishness and evil. I note with disgust that the City of New Orleans is removing monuments to Robert E. Lee, Jefferson Davis, P.T. G Beauregard, and a monument commemorating the end of Reconstruction in Louisiana. If the City Council knew anything about the character of these men and the enormous evil of Reconstruction, they would collapse in shame. But they do not know and are probably unwilling to know the truth. Their political careers are too wrapped in a false narrative about the Civil War and Reconstruction. Their folly will not build good will and fellowship and thus is unlikely to prosper their city, but the blame is shared by all politicians who are more interested in the appearance of respectability than truth. But I digress. There is a much bigger lie and a horrendously more dangerous false narrative with which we must contend.

The greatest threat to Europe and America today is the latest establishment Big Lie: that Islam is a religion of peace and tolerance that poses no danger to millions of lives, spiritual and intellectual truth, and freedom itself. But most people are too concerned about respectability to save their country from civil war, bloody terrorism, and the most totalitarian government and religion imaginable.

Islam has waged Jihad and genocide against the West, and especially Christianity and Judaism, for nearly 1400 years. Tens of millions, some say hundreds of millions, died or were enslaved during Islam’s continuous quests to impose Islamic government, religion, and Sharia Law on the world. Everywhere Mohammadism touches Western society today, there is strife, political unrest, auto-burnings, terrorism, and the beginning steps of civil war and Jihad. The Koran and Islam’s sacred traditions recorded in the Sunna are filled with encouragement to violence, fanaticism, vengeance, and injustice to all who do not submit to the authority of Islam and Sharia Law. Yet comfortable and cowardly respectability shuts our minds and our mouths. I call Muhammad Ibn Abdullah as my witness:

Koran 9:29. Fight such of those to whom the Scriptures were given and believe neither in Allah or the Last Day, who do not forbid what Allah and His apostle have forbidden, and do not embrace the true Faith, until they pay the tribute by hand with abject submission

Koran 9:73. Prophet, make war on the unbelievers and the hypocrites and deal rigorously with them. Hell shall be their home: an evil fate.

Koran 9:111. Allah has purchased from the faithful their lives and worldly goods, and in return has promised them the Garden. They will fight for the cause of Allah; they will slay and be slain. Such is the true promise which He has made them in the Torah, the Gospel, and the Koran. And who is more true to his pledge than Allah? Rejoice then in the bargain you have made. This is the supreme triumph.

Koran 9:123. Believers, make war on the infidels [unbelievers] who dwell around you. Deal firmly with them. Know that Allah is with the righteous.

Koran 4:76. The true believers fight for the cause of Allah, but the infidels fight for the devil. Fight then against the friends of Satan. Satan’s cunning is weak indeed.

Koran 8:12. Allah revealed His will to the angels, saying: I shall be with you. Give courage to the believers. I shall cast terror into the hearts of the infidels. Strike off their heads; strike off the very tips of their fingers.

Koran 48:20. “….Allah promises you much booty (spoils; of war) that you will capture from the defeated infidels…”

Koran 5:56. O believers take not Jews or Christians as friends. They are but one another’s friends. If any one takes them for his friends, he surely is one of them! Allah will not guide the evil doers.

Abu Muslim Hadith Book 19, Number 4364. It has been narrated on the authority of Ibn Umar that the Jews of Banu Nadir and Banu Quraiza fought against the Messenger of Allah (may peace be upon him) who expelled Banu Nadir, and allowed Banu Quraiza to stay on and granted favor to them until they too fought against him. Then he killed their men [about 800 of them], and distributed their women, children, and properties among the Muslims, except that some of them had joined the Messenger of Allah (may peace be upon him) who granted them security. They embraced Islam,

Bukhari Hadith volume 4, Book 52, Number 73.

“Allah’s Apostle said, “Know that Paradise is under the shades of swords.”

On May 7, will French voters drink from the poison chalice of spineless “respectability” and elect an empty coat and phony centrist apologist for Islam, Emmanuel Macron, while their country slides into totalitarian depravity and Islamic dominance, or will they vote for Marine Le Pen and a chance to save French culture and “Make France Great Again.” Will enough U.S. Republicans in Congress get enough spine to help “Make America Great Again”?