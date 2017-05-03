Breaking news

22:24

Arrest warrants issued for local auctioneer

22:14

Exhibit Tells History of Vagabond Players

21:39

Macy Gray to headline LEAF on Mother’s Day

21:23

Legislature Threatens Public’s Right to Know

21:14

Uninformed Electorate Meets Inaccessible System

21:07

The Big Establishment Lie: Kool-Aid from the Poisoned Chalice

Rest Assured Senior Sitters

May 3, 2017 Asheville , News Stories 70 Views
Rest Assured Senior Sitters

Senior Sitter

Amy McKibben recently opened Rest Assured Senior Sitters,  a caregiving company, designed to provide companions/sitters for those in need.

By Dasha Morgan – Amy McKibben has opened a low cost caregiving business in Buncombe County. She can provide companions, advocacy and safety supervision to those in need. Having been involved in patient care for 30 years, she began to recognize that a “sitter” service was a need not being met in the community. There are many instances when an experienced companion is required, but often the cost is prohibitive. Perhaps someone has fallen and needs care after an operation; or perhaps that person has Alzheimer’s or dementia. Sometimes a companion is wanted in a nursing home itself to watch out for, and perhaps advocate, for the patient. A loved one may just want some relief for a few hours or more; sometimes an overnight “sitter” is needed to watch over a patient, making sure that person is comfortable in bed, perhaps needs turning, or needs help in the night to make it to the bathroom. Rest Assured Senior Sitters will help in all these instances at very reasonable rates.

Rest Assured Senior Sitters has non-medical staff and provides a private pay coalition of caregivers, charging only $17 an hour with a four-hour minimum. Insurance, however, must be handled by the client or their family. It should be noted that in order to qualify for long-term insurance payments, most insurance companies require two or more physical or social issues to be diagnosed, along with detailed care notes supporting those diagnoses. the Rest Assured Sitters are only to happy to document in writing food eaten, medicine taken, and note any cognitive issues on any given day. In addition, McKibben has knowledge of many resources that might be helpful, once she is aware of the problem.

McKibben has worked in many capacities for many years in the healthcare industry. She worked for Mountain Area Hospice from 1992-1997, received an Associate in Science Degree in 1997, studied for two years in the nursing program at AB Tech, while working for Tempoole Home Care. She worked for Nurse One and Stat Nursing, as well as Golden Living Center in 2005-2007. She went to Montreat College to get her Bachelors in Business Management from 2011-2013. She worked for T.L.C. for You, Inc. while in school and moved on to Griswold Home Care in 2014. With so much experience, she is well qualified to offer advice on the best care available in this area. With this new business, she can provide someone with around-the-clock sitter care or short-term assistance as needed

McKibben’s underlying mission is to empower clients with eduction and information to create a care plan for their loved ones. She does her best to match the caregiver’s personality and skills with the client’s needs. She offers a coalition of caregivers with the goal of keeping private pay costs low, while providing experienced companionship, advocacy and safety supervision. She would be happy to set up a meeting to discuss care plans and the options available. There is no obligation when you call: (828) 388-7639. She would be happy to meet with you. For more information, visit:  www.restassuredseniorsitters.com.

Share this story
Email

About author

Heather Berry

Related articles