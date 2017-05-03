Rest Assured Senior Sitters has non-medical staff and provides a private pay coalition of caregivers, charging only $17 an hour with a four-hour minimum. Insurance, however, must be handled by the client or their family. It should be noted that in order to qualify for long-term insurance payments, most insurance companies require two or more physical or social issues to be diagnosed, along with detailed care notes supporting those diagnoses. the Rest Assured Sitters are only to happy to document in writing food eaten, medicine taken, and note any cognitive issues on any given day. In addition, McKibben has knowledge of many resources that might be helpful, once she is aware of the problem.

McKibben has worked in many capacities for many years in the healthcare industry. She worked for Mountain Area Hospice from 1992-1997, received an Associate in Science Degree in 1997, studied for two years in the nursing program at AB Tech, while working for Tempoole Home Care. She worked for Nurse One and Stat Nursing, as well as Golden Living Center in 2005-2007. She went to Montreat College to get her Bachelors in Business Management from 2011-2013. She worked for T.L.C. for You, Inc. while in school and moved on to Griswold Home Care in 2014. With so much experience, she is well qualified to offer advice on the best care available in this area. With this new business, she can provide someone with around-the-clock sitter care or short-term assistance as needed

McKibben’s underlying mission is to empower clients with eduction and information to create a care plan for their loved ones. She does her best to match the caregiver’s personality and skills with the client’s needs. She offers a coalition of caregivers with the goal of keeping private pay costs low, while providing experienced companionship, advocacy and safety supervision. She would be happy to set up a meeting to discuss care plans and the options available. There is no obligation when you call: (828) 388-7639. She would be happy to meet with you. For more information, visit: www.restassuredseniorsitters.com.