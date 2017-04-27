First Annual Apple Country Cider Jam is Sweet Success

The first annual Apple Country Cider Jam was held in Downtown Hendersonville this past weekend as the apple blossoms begin to flourish and bloom. This Cider Jam was a well attended ticketed event with many cideries participating. Henderson County now has many cideries, such as Bold Rock Hard Cider, Flat Rock Ciderworks, Noble Cider, Red Clay Ciderworks, Naked Apple, Saint Paul Mountain Vineyards and 1898 Waverly Inn Hard Cider. Burntshirt Vineyards even has an apple wine. Food Trucks served delicious eats and neighboring restaurants, such as The Seasons at Highland Lake, all participated. A varied concert lineup included the all female Americana band Underhill Rose, the string band Josh Daniel-Mark Schimick Project and the award winning bluegrass band Balsam Range.

This event promotes and celebrates the fact that North Carolina is the 7th largest apple-producing state in the nation. Henderson County is the largest apple-producing county in North Carolina, producing 85 percent of all the apples grown in our state. Only local cideries participated in the event.