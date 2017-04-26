Jihadist Warning Signals Quotes from Iran’s Radical Leaders

Iranian speeches commemorating the Great Revolution establishing the Islamic Republic and taking over the U.S. Embassy in Iran in 1979 are filled with hatred and saber rattling against the “Great Satan,” i.e., the United States.

By Mike Scruggs – “Islam says: Kill all the unbelievers just as they would kill you all….There are hundreds of other [Koranic] psalms and Hadiths [sayings of Muhammad] urging Muslims to value war and to fight. Does all this mean that Islam is a religion that prevents men from waging war? I spit upon those foolish souls who make such a claim!”—Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini, Supreme Leader of the Islamic Republic of Iran (1979-1989)

The big establishment lie in the West is that Islam is a religion of peace and tolerance that has been hijacked by a few radicals. But if you believe that, the Supreme Leader of Iran wished to spit on you. Here are two other quotes from the late Ayatollah Khomeini:

“The fundamental difference between Islamic government, on the one hand, and constitutional monarchy on the other, is this: whereas the representatives of people or the monarch in such regimes engage in legislation, in Islam the legislative power and competence to establish laws belong exclusively to Allah.”

“Should one permit an infidel [that’s all non-Muslims] to continue in his role as the Corrupter of the Earth, the moral suffering of the infidel will be all the worse. Should one kill the infidel, and this stops him from perpetrating his misdeeds, his death will be a blessing to him.”

Not to worry, following Khomeini’s death in 1989, he was replaced as Supreme Leader of the Islamic Republic by Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. Khamenei is still in office with no plans to retire. Here are a few quotes from his Excellency:

“It is the mission of the Islamic Republic of Iran to erase Israel from the map of this region.”

[There is only one possible solution to unrest in the Middle East]…”namely the annihilation and destruction of the Zionist state.”

If you were thinking that is only a negotiating position, consider this quote from Khamenei:

“Iran’s stance has always been clear on this ugly phenomenon [Israel]. We have repeatedly said that this cancerous tumor of a state should be removed from the region…no one will allow a bunch of thugs, lechers and outcasts from London, America, and Moscow to rule over the Palestinians.”

This Khameinei quote ought to be in the scrap book of every Islamic apologist:

“Today, America poses a threat to peace and security in the world. Therefore, the slogan, ‘Death to America’ is no longer used only by our people. Today, you see throughout the world people setting fire to the effigy of the American president and chanting the slogan ‘Death to America.’ This is because of the American regime’s exaggerated demands, the arrogance, the vanity, and its desire to control, and because it is a pawn in the hands of the Zionists.”

After Iranian Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) Naval Forces seized two U.S. Navy boats and their crews in 2016, Iranian General Yahya Rahim Safavi, an advisor to Khamenei, said this:

“America is the Iranian nation’s number one enemy. America’s hands are drenched in the blood of the martyrs of the Iranian, Iraqi, Syrian, and Palestinian nations. Some try to depict the enemy as a friend, and are unaware of the deceptions and plots of the [U.S.] arrogance against the Iranian nation….with Allah’s help, Islam’s might will be revealed in this century. The liberal-democratic Western culture and the Western capitalist economy do not promote humanity’s salvation from poverty, injustice, and warmongering. The solution? Islam: The [Islamic] Revolution has championed a message of salvation to the nations of the world by inspiring an atmosphere of hope and enthusiasm among them.”

Iranian speeches commemorating the Great Revolution establishing the Islamic Republic and taking over the U.S. Embassy in Iran in 1979 are filled with hatred and saber rattling against the “Great Satan,” i.e., the United States.

Yet this is the nation and regime with which the Obama Administration signed a treaty in 2015 that virtually expedited Iran’s objective to be a nuclear power holding a nuclear saber over the existence of Israel. It was a treaty with unverifiable terms, 24-day warnings before inspections, and expiring restrictions. It also ignored the Islamic doctrine of Taqiyya, which allows Muslims to deceive non-Muslims to advance or defend Islam. This Khamenei statement probably fits:

“The Iranian nation has never been seeking an atomic weapon and never will be.”

A June 17, 2015 editorial in the Iranian newspaper Kayhan, which is essentially a Khamenei propaganda front, besides lavishly praising the Supreme Leader, boasted that the U.S…”cannot even attack the Iranian facilities without the White House being destroyed in under 10 minutes.”

The Muslim Brotherhood’s chief front organization CAIR (Council on American-Islamic Relations) has its main office less than 10 minutes from the White House, but the Kayhan editorial may also be hinting of Iran’s future nuclear capability.

Meanwhile, President Obama bragged that “We have stopped the spread of nuclear weapons in this region.” With the help of terribly stupid bipartisan help from some Republicans, Obama and Harry Reid greased one of the worst international agreements through the U.S. Senate, since British Prime Minister Neville Chamberlain’s infamous 1938 negotiated betrayal of Czechoslovakia to Hitler’s Third Reich. In the same spirit of folly, President Obama and Secretary of State John Kerry joined those who confuse public relations oriented appeasement with sound negotiation and national security policies. Presidential candidate Hillary Clinton even sought donations from a lobbying group representing Iran. The world may be sorely grieved, if we do not now find a way to correct this terrible public relations façade.

It is actually Iran that has been a deadly enemy to the United States and our Western allies since the 1979 Iranian Revolution. Do we not remember that it was the Iranian IRGC-trained Hezbollah terrorist organization that in October 1983 blew up a U.S. Marine barracks in Beirut, Lebanon, killing 241 U.S. Marines, 58 French paratroopers, and six civilians? They were also directly involved in planning and training for the 9/11 attacks. There is much more. The Islamic Republic’s vision is the rule of Islam over the world.