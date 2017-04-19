Winning Pictures from UNC Asheville Study Abroad Photo Contest

UNC Asheville’s Study Abroad Program is displaying the winners of a recent photo contest, April 12 to 28, including this image taken by a student.

Winning photographs from UNC Asheville’s Study Abroad Program’s annual international photo contest will be on display from April 12-28 in UNC Asheville’s Blowers Gallery in Ramsey Library. Participants will share the stories behind their photos as well as the tales of their travels during a reception from noon – 1 p.m. on Tuesday, April 18 in the gallery.

The exhibit will feature 16 images in four categories: cross cultural, nature, people, and reflections. The winners of the contest include UNC Asheville students Michael Albinger; Bryan van Alebeek; Meghan Benavides; Cody Fenison; Melissa Gold; Reid Gudger; Herb Gunn; Jeong Min Lee; Shannon Kennedy; Seonhong Kim; Caroline Sherrer and Serena Dotson-Smith.

The annual international photo contest conducted by UNC Asheville’s Study Abroad Program encourages student and faculty travelers to create a photographic record and share their overseas experiences upon their return to Asheville. Each year, more than 130 UNC Asheville students study abroad as part of university programs.