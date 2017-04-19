Winning Pictures from UNC Asheville Study Abroad Photo Contest

Breaking news

Hendersonville Symphony draws season to exciting close

GOP sponsors essay contest for Buncombe’s high school students

Crossfire hoops and Gospel come to Asheville April 22

St. Mary’s Church Ceiling Collapses

Stargazers: Enjoying the Lyrids Meteor Shower

Is It Us Versus Them, or Good Versus Bad?

April 19, 2017
Photo Winner

UNC Asheville’s Study Abroad Program is displaying the winners of a recent photo contest, April 12 to 28, including this image taken by a student.

Winning photographs from UNC Asheville’s Study Abroad Program’s annual international photo contest will be on display from April 12-28 in UNC Asheville’s Blowers Gallery in Ramsey Library. Participants will share the stories behind their photos as well as the tales of their travels during a reception from noon – 1 p.m. on Tuesday, April 18 in the gallery.

The exhibit will feature 16 images in four categories: cross cultural, nature, people, and reflections. The winners of the contest include UNC Asheville students Michael Albinger; Bryan van Alebeek; Meghan Benavides; Cody Fenison; Melissa Gold; Reid Gudger; Herb Gunn; Jeong Min Lee; Shannon Kennedy; Seonhong Kim; Caroline Sherrer and Serena Dotson-Smith.

The annual international photo contest conducted by UNC Asheville’s Study Abroad Program encourages student and faculty travelers to create a photographic record and share their overseas experiences upon their return to Asheville. Each year, more than 130 UNC Asheville students study abroad as part of university programs.

