The Last Battle of France: Islamic Immigration and the Fate of the West

General Vincent is the author of many books and seems to be one of the rare and courageous truth tellers that France, Europe, and the United States need to heed. According to a Tanisie Secret article by Nebil Ben Yahmed, dated January 19, 2015, General Vincent announced that Daech (ISIS) is a “Dr. Frankenstein” monster created by the United States. This was apparently a finding of a French Commission on Foreign Affairs related to issues important to the French armed forces. He specifically mentioned Hillary Clinton’s role as U.S. Secretary of State.

This finding has also been confirmed by a de-classified intelligence report obtained by Judicial Watch in June 2016.

As I wrote in my August 17, 2016, Tribune Papers and Times Examiner article, “Obama’s Depraved Diplomacy: From Arab Spring to the Rise of ISIS;” an intelligence report dated in August 2012 and obtained by Judicial Watch, connected Hillary Clinton and thus the Obama Administration to support of Al-Qaeda in Iraq (AQI). AQI was named in the text as one of the principal elements the U.S. was supporting in their opposition to the Assad government in Syria. The report indicated that the Muslim Brotherhood and its salafists offspring, including AQI were the backbone of the “Free Syrian Army” and the principal opposition to Assad. The chief spokesman for AQI, Muhammad Al-Adnani, also happened to be the emerging spokesman for ISIS. The U.S. State Department by supplying arms to AQI, which was morphing into ISIS, became the Dr. Frankenstein that created the astonishing growth, political power, and rabid savagery and violence of ISIS. The al-Qaeda attack on the U.S. Ambassador to Libya in Benghazi occurred on September 11, 2012, less than two weeks after the August 2012 intelligence report was received by Clinton. Al-Adnani was killed by a U.S. drone strike on August 30, 2016.

According to Italian journalist and author Giulio Meotti in a Gatestone Institute article dated April 13, in the last two years, France has suffered the loss of 238 lives at the hands of Islamic terrorists, but has done almost nothing to defeat radical Islam. He connects this to the coming French elections with former Socialist Minister of Economics, Emmanuel Macron, running under his own new En Marche (On the March) party label vying against conservative immigration restrictionist Marine Le Pen with the Front National Party. Macron and Le Pen are the two front runners for the first round runoff on April 23, but not by much. As of April 13, The Telegraph (London) tracking poll averaging the last eight French polls showed Le Pen barely ahead of Macron 24 to 23 percent, but Le Pen’s voters are much more committed to her than Macron’s to him. Republican Francois Fillon is still within striking distance at 19 percent. Far-Left candidate Jean-Luc Melenchon had surged to 18 percent.

An Ipsos poll released on April 11 had Le Pen and Macron tied at 24 percent, with Melenchon narrowly capturing third place by a fraction of a percent over Fillon at 19 percent. Fillon, a former Prime Minister, has come to agree with most of Le Pen’s positions, but has been handicapped by a political scandal involving putting family on the government payroll. At the moment, it looks like a four way race with Le Pen and Macron still barely leading the pack. Leftist Benoit Hamon had 8 percent. Nearly one-third of French voters say they are really undecided. Perhaps 20 percent will not vote.

The stakes for France, Western Europe, and the United States are very high. The final runoff will be on May 7, ironically an anniversary of the fall of Dien Bien Phu in 1954. To quote Meotti:

“If Emmanuel Macron wins, France as we have known it can be considered pretty much over. By blaming “colonialism” for French troubles in the Arab world, and calling it “a crime against humanity,” he has effectively legitimized extremist violence against the French Republic.

Le Pen is frequently compared to Trump, and it will probably take someone as strong-willed as Trump to get France out of the European Union and save France from its multi-cultural nightmare. Security seems to be the number one issue with French voters. They are fed up with immigration. A recent poll indicated 61 percent would cut off all immigration from predominantly Muslim countries. French unemployment at 10 percent is the eighth highest in the EU. Many French voters blame the Euro currency and its effective control by Germany. An Edinburgh University poll found that 53 percent of French voters favor a referendum on continued membership in the EU. One reason for the surge of far-left Melenchon in the polls, besides a strong debate performance, is that even he is saying he wants to see an EU referendum.

The Left and Islamic apologists in France are using every dirty trick imaginable to smear and stop Le Pen. French courts have even ruled that there should be a penal offense for “intellectual crimes” such as Islamophobia in particular. So there is little free speech or even free thought left in France. In the last two years, Muslim organizations have dragged popular intellectual writers Georges Bensoussan, Pascal Bruckner, and Renaud Camus into court on charges of Islamophobia. Under Socialist French President Francois Hollande, the French Interior Ministry has persecuted any criticism of Islam in speech, writing, film, song, or theater. Now, one week before the election, French judges have filed charges against Le Pen for paying campaign staff with EU money. She dismissed the charges as a political dirty trick to distract voters from the issues and damage her candidacy. What do you think? It sounds like the U.S. Ninth Circuit Court to me, probably worse. There is nothing more suffocating to truth and freedom than judicial corruption.

Will the French election signal the fate of the West? The French Army was once famous for their courageous and astonishingly successful counterattacks. That spirit is needed again. A French surrender would provide a powerful domino effect for the Islamization of the West, including the United States. “Men of Harlech, quit your dreaming; can’t you see their spear points gleaming?”