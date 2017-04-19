Hendersonville Symphony draws season to exciting close

The 2016-2017 season of the Hendersonville Symphony Orchestra (HSO) draws to an exciting and bombastic conclusion with the Saturday, April 29 concert “Nationalistic Fervor,” at 7:30 p.m. at the Blue Ridge Community College’s Concert Hall.

Single-seat, single-date tickets are $40 for adults. Special prices are available for persons under 40 years of age and students. Good seats are still available.

The concert features Antonin Dvorak’s “Slavonic Dances, Opus 46,” and Tchaikovsky’s “Symphony No. 4 in F minor, Opus 36.

“Dvorak’s ‘Slavonic Dances, Opus 46’ and Tchaikovsky’s ‘Symphony No. 4’ each were written by native sons (Dvorak of Czech nationality and Tchaikovsky Russian), who sought to fuel national identity and pride through their work. These are inspiring pieces,” said Artistic and Music Conductor Dr. Thomas Joiner.

Dvorak used the rhythms of actual folk dances, primarily from his native Bohemia, to fuel his wonderfully rich “Slavonic Dances.” In Symphony No. 4, Tchaikovsky incorporates a popular Russian folksong to underscore proud Russian Nationalistic inclinations.

In addition to the main selections, pianist Christopher Tavernier, winner of the 2017 Young Artist Competition will perform “Piano Concerto No. 3 – Movement No. 1 Andante and Allegro” by Sergei Prokofiev.

The 2017 Young Artist Competition was generously sponsored by the Laborde Eye Group. Concert sponsors are Lake Pointe Landing, Museum & Gallery at Bob Jones University, Skyland Auto Group and the Audrey Love Charitable Foundation.

Christopher, 16, of Hendersonville, is a sophomore at Hendersonville High School. The son of Robert and Kimberly Tavernier, Christopher studies privately with Dr. Douglas Weeks and Dr. John Cobb.

Studying piano since he was six years old, Christopher’s repertoire includes concertos by Bach, Mozart, Mendelssohn, Tchaikovsky, Prokofiev, and Rachmaninoff. His broad solo repertoire includes many works by his favorite composer, Franz Liszt.

Christopher most recently won the 2016 Asheville Symphony’s Concerto Competition, in addition to being a semifinalist from the select 15 entrants in the 2016 Midwest International Piano Competition. As its youngest entrant ever, Christopher placed second in the national Elizabeth Harper Vaughn Concerto Competition in Kingsport, Tenn., in 2014.

Christopher is also a dedicated chamber music player. Since 2014, he has performed with the Rutherford Chamber Consort, a professional chamber music ensemble headquartered in Western North Carolina.

At the concert, monetary awards will be presented to all three winners of the Young Artist Competition. In addition to Christopher, Myles McKnight, 16, a resident of Fletcher and a junior at North Henderson High School will receive the second-place award, and Daphne Bickley, 15, of Lake Lure and a senior at Rutherford Early College High School will receive the third-place award.

The Hendersonville Symphony Orchestra, founded in 1971, exists to enrich the Hendersonville and Henderson County communities with live symphonic performances and music education opportunities for youth and adults.

Season ticket renewals for the upcoming 2017-2018 season are now being accepted. All new season ticket requests will be processed after June 1. For more information or to receive a new season brochure, visit hendersonvillesyphony.org, or call the HSO office at 828-697-5884.