GOP sponsors essay contest for Buncombe’s high school students

April 19, 2017 Asheville 120 Views
Buncombe GOP

The Buncombe County Republican Party is sponsoring an essay contest; it is open to home schooled students as well.

TOPIC

“WHY THE AMERICAN SUCCESS EQUATION STILL MATTERS”

(LIBERTY + RESPONSIBILITY + OPPORTUNITY = PROSPERITY)

SPECIFICS

• 500-1,000 TYPED WORDS

• Open to any Buncombe County H.S. student (9-12) – public, private, home school, etc.

• Deadline – May 15th, 2017

PRIZES

1ST Prize $300

2nd Prize $200

3RD Prize $100

Please submit entries by mail or email to:

Dr. Carl Mumpower, Chair

Buncombe County GOP

One Oak Plaza – Suite 309

Asheville, North Carolina 28801

(828) 252-3890 ~ drmumpower@aol.com

Winners will be introduced and recognized at our annual Lincoln-Reagan dinner.

