GOP sponsors essay contest for Buncombe’s high school students

The Buncombe County Republican Party is sponsoring an essay contest; it is open to home schooled students as well.
TOPIC
“WHY THE AMERICAN SUCCESS EQUATION STILL MATTERS”
(LIBERTY + RESPONSIBILITY + OPPORTUNITY = PROSPERITY)
SPECIFICS
• 500-1,000 TYPED WORDS
• Open to any Buncombe County H.S. student (9-12) – public, private, home school, etc.
• Deadline – May 15th, 2017
PRIZES
1ST Prize $300
2nd Prize $200
3RD Prize $100
Please submit entries by mail or email to:
Dr. Carl Mumpower, Chair
Buncombe County GOP
One Oak Plaza – Suite 309
Asheville, North Carolina 28801
(828) 252-3890 ~ drmumpower@aol.com
Winners will be introduced and recognized at our annual Lincoln-Reagan dinner.
