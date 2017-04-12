Breaking news

23:45

Faith: Easter and its History

23:39

Kids Fishing Derby at Owen Park

23:27

Annual French Broad River Garden Club Foundation Plant Sale

23:00

Historic Barn Architecture of WNC: April 29 10:30AM

22:09

Upcoming Wildlife Center Programs

21:53

What about the 1.7 Million Christians in Syria? The High Risks of Syrian Regime Change

Walk or Run in “Run for the Paws” 5k

April 12, 2017 Asheville , News Stories 109 Views
Walk or Run in “Run for the Paws” 5k

5K

New Belgium Brewing Company holds fundraiser for Brother Wolf Animal Rescue. Photo by Keli Keach

Saturday, April 22, from 9 a.m.-1:30 p.m. , walk or run with hundreds of animal lovers and their four-legged friends to raise money for Brother Wolf Animal Rescue- held at New Belgium Brewing Company, located at 21 Craven Street in Asheville.

Register as an individual or as a group. Participants can compete in the chip-timed 5K, or stroll in the one-mile walk.

After the run/walk, spend the afternoon at New Belgium enjoying music, food and beer for sale, plus activities for children and dogs. Raise money for animals in need at Brother Wolf Animal Rescue’s 7th annual Run for the Paws—the only 5K in Western North Carolina where dogs aren’t just allowed, they’re invited!

All proceeds from the event benefit the animals of Brother Wolf. This year, Brother Wolf will impact the lives of over 6,000 animals, and break ground on the new Brother Wolf Animal Sanctuary in Leicester.

Visit http://runforthepaws.bwar.org for all event details and to register.

Share this story
Email

About author

KMorgan

Related articles