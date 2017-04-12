Walk or Run in “Run for the Paws” 5k

Saturday, April 22, from 9 a.m.-1:30 p.m. , walk or run with hundreds of animal lovers and their four-legged friends to raise money for Brother Wolf Animal Rescue- held at New Belgium Brewing Company, located at 21 Craven Street in Asheville.

Register as an individual or as a group. Participants can compete in the chip-timed 5K, or stroll in the one-mile walk.

After the run/walk, spend the afternoon at New Belgium enjoying music, food and beer for sale, plus activities for children and dogs. Raise money for animals in need at Brother Wolf Animal Rescue’s 7th annual Run for the Paws—the only 5K in Western North Carolina where dogs aren’t just allowed, they’re invited!

All proceeds from the event benefit the animals of Brother Wolf. This year, Brother Wolf will impact the lives of over 6,000 animals, and break ground on the new Brother Wolf Animal Sanctuary in Leicester.

Visit http://runforthepaws.bwar.org for all event details and to register.