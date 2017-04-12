Upcoming Wildlife Center Programs

On April 17 two programs will be offered. The first is Nature Nuts: Amphibians from 9 to 11 a.m. Open to ages 4-7. What’s the difference between a frog and a toad? What do they like to eat? How are they important to our ecosystems? Participants will learn the answers to these and many more questions as they explore the fascinating world of frogs and toads. The other is Eco-Explorers: Birding by Ear from 1 to 3 p.m. Open to ages 8-13. Participants will learn how to identify common backyard birds by their calls and songs. They will start in the classroom with some listening quiz games and move outside to put their skills to the test. Participants should come prepared for light hiking.

Several fly-fishing programs will be offered. On April 18 there is Kids’ Introduction to Fly Fishing from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Open to participants 8 to 15. Learn the basics of fly fishing from equipment to knots to casting. Participants will spend a couple of hours fishing on the Davidson River. All equipment and materials will be provided. Participants should bring a lunch.

After that a great family activity on April 21st is Family Fly Fishing Day from 9 a.m. to noon. The class is for those 8 and older and is limited to 12 participants. Learn the basics of fly fishing from experienced instructors. Equipment and materials provided. Then on April 24th you have Introduction to Fly Fishing from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Open to ages 12 and older. Learn the basics of fly fishing, such as equipment, knots, casting and aquatic entomology. All equipment and materials will be provided. Participants should bring a lunch and non-slip shoes or waders.

The next day, April 25 is Casting for Beginners: Level 1 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Open to ages 12 and older. This is a perfect introductory workshop for beginners. Participants will learn various casting techniques at their own pace from experienced instructors. This class will be held at Lake Imaging in DuPont State Recreational Forest. All equipment and materials will be provided. Participants should bring a lunch.

If you are not into fishing but want to expand your outdoor experience the last class of the month may be for you. On April 29th the center will have Close-up Outdoor Photography from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Open to participants 14 and older. Participants will learn the settings and techniques needed for taking the closest, sharpest images of the fascinating world of tiny plants and animals. Participants should wear sturdy shoes and bring their camera, questions and extra batteries to enjoy a morning of learning and clicking.

The regular turkey season opened this past Saturday, April 8th. I’m seeing gobblers in full strut and doing their mating ritual around the hens. I’m also seeing mature toms and jakes walking around like they are looking for something, i.e. hens to mate. It seems to me they are coming off the roost later in the morning than normal and not becoming active until mid-morning. As this goes to press I plan on hitting the woods Saturday morning, even though the forecast temperature is around freezing. Remember that the season limit is two bearded turkeys and you need to report your harvest to the WRC either online or by calling it in. This information is important to setting season limits and dates.

And another reminder to all turkey hunters to be safe out there. In addition to the basic rules of gun safety, practice situational awareness. Everyone out there is wearing camouflage clothing. They are using calls to try and lure in a reluctant Tom. Know your surroundings and follow common sense safety measures. Every year it seems like one hunter shoots another during turkey season. Let’s be safe.