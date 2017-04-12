Annual French Broad River Garden Club Foundation Plant Sale

Chef Patrick O’Cain from Gan Shan Station. Come join the cooking demonstration by Chef O’Cain at 11 a.m.

Saturday, April 22nd from 9:00 am to 2:00 pm, at Clem’s Cabin, 1000 Hendersonville Rd, Asheville, NC 28803.

The French Broad River Garden Club Foundation invites the public to their annual Plant Sale. A variety of plants from members’ gardens, the garden club greenhouse and local vendors will be for sale. Inspired by a renewed interest in home gardening and foraging, our theme will be Unusual Edibles: Farmed and Foraged. Many plants we grow or find in our garden are edible: pansies, marigolds, daylilies, sorrel, and purslane just to name a few. Chef Patrick O’Cain from Gan Shan Station will give a cooking demonstration at 11:00 am and teach us how to incorporate special flowers and plants, gathered and grown, in home cooking. Influenced by the French Broad River Garden Club Foundation’s mission of environmental and horticultural education and practices, the Plant Sale fulfills our mission by promoting conservation and sustainable use of our natural resources in Western North Carolina. For more information and directions, please visit http://www.fbrgc.org/home.html.

All proceeds from the Plant Sale will go towards horticultural and environmental scholarships for students attending local institutions of higher education.