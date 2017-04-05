International Mountain Bike Race Returns to Pisgah Forest

“As Brevard and Pisgah Forest have become an international destination for mountain bikers, the Pisgah Stage Race has in turn become the premier race showcasing the best singletrack in the region,” said Todd Branham of Blue Ridge Adventures. This endurance bike race is from April 10 – 15. “We’ve worked with our sponsors and partners to meticulously plan the courses, support stations and event logistics so racers will want to come back year after year.” “This event takes Transylvania County to new heights in the area of economic impact around events,” continued Branham.

There will be competitors for 11 countries in this, the 9th annual Pisgah Stage race. Hailed as one of the best stage races in the world by singletracks.com*, the race has attracted competitors from Bermuda, Brazil, Canada, Columbia, Costa Rica, Ecuador, Guatemala, New Zealand, Peru, Spain and the U.S.. Ben Somerton of Manawatu, New Zealand, is traveling over 8,200 miles, farther than any other racer, to compete in the Pisgah Stage Race. Apart from the international competitors, racers are coming from 23 different states. This year’s race boasts the largest field in its nine-year history at nearly 200 racers.

One of three stage races in the U.S., the Pisgah Stage Race consists of five stages, all of which start and end in the Pisgah Ranger District of the Pisgah National Forest. Racers will ride over 120 miles and climb over 20,000 feet of elevation throughout the week. Branham has designed courses that feature the signature rugged and challenging trails of Pisgah but are also friendly to the novice competitor. The riders will have rewarding climbs, amazing views and incredible decents, as the they explore the magic of Pisgah.

The Basics:

April 10-15, 2017

5 days, 140 miles, 20,000+ ft of elevation gain

3/4 of the miles are technical Single Track!

5 Stellar Routes in Pisgah National Forest.

IT ALL TAKES PLACE BETWEEN 1200’ AND 5200’ ON SOME OF AMERICA’S BEST TRAILS.

Race individually or as a duo team.

All five days will count for an overall time to crown the top riders.

Awards to top 3 in every category. Leader’s jersey awarded to every category.

Pisgah has 400 miles of dirt open to bicycles with 250 miles being single track.

For more information: Todd Branham, Director Blue Ridge Adventures epicrides@gmail.com 828-606-5107