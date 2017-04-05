Carl Mumpower elected BCGOP Chairman

Breaking news

April 5, 2017 Asheville , City - County Gov. , News Stories 115 Views
Carl Mumpower 1/22/2008

Carl Mumpower. Archive photo

By Chad Nesbitt – Carl Mumpower was elected chairman of the Buncombe County Republican Party last week.

Mumpower is no stranger to Buncombe County politics serving 8 years on Asheville City Council and a run for Congress.

Leicester resident Dorothea Alderfer has been a Republican all her life and has held several high-ranking positions within the Republican Party. Alderfer said, “There are just some people who are unique in this world and Carl Mumpower is one of them. Carl is a brilliant man who has studied the issues, who understands what it means to work with people, and his fearless when it comes to taking a stand.”

Others elected to an office are –

Bill Lack as vice-chair, Lisa Baldwin as second vice-chair, Loretta Reynolds as Secretary, Kathy Penland as treasurer and At-large members Andrew Brooks, Timothy Elkin, Jerry Green, Betty Hudson and Jerry Rice.

