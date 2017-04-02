Letter to Rep. Mark Meadows

The voters in NC11 and across this nation owe Congressman Mark Meadows a debt of gratitude for his unwavering stand on the full repeal of Obamacare, even in the face of threats from the President and GOP establishment arm twisting for the disastrous Ryan Care. Congressman Mark Meadows is a man of unusual courage and integrity who will not compromise his core principles. He is a man of his word at a time when politicians campaign promises mean nothing.

Congressman Mark Meadows kept his campaign promise and intends to deliver.

Congressman Meadows refuses to play politics with free market solutions to restore our health care system and to bring relief to suffering Americans. Congressman Meadows knows that Ryan Care neither brings down costs nor eliminates mandates. With Ryan Care, ‘subsidies’ are renamed ‘refundable tax credits’ that amount to a 100 billion dollar bail out for insurance companies. There is still a massive penalty for not buying health insurance.

NC11 and this nation are truly blessed to have such a courageous leader and principled man of his word. It’s time for us to publicly stand with Congressman Meadows and to say Thank you.

