Local Artisan Creates One-of-a-Kind Fashion Handbags

Erin cares about the environment. Each design she creates uses eco-certified materials that are produced in harmony and respect to the Earth, leaving the smallest carbon footprint possible and using the finest materials available. That is her goal. Erin loves subtle, elegant styles that will be unique and personalized. Her bags are crafted by herself and other artisans in her studio in Weaverville. They are not produced in South America, China, but made here in America. The leather is full grain, hand-dyed, and hand-finished, with no toxic chemicals or formaldehyde used. This buttery soft leather is sent from a small family-owned tannery in Italy. One can notice the high quality of the leather, by noticing that the dye color has penetrated all the way through to the backside of the leather. Her bronze designs of small earthly animals and motifs (a dragonfly, an owl, an elephant) are individually ground, cut and polished of solid bronze using a special process. These are attached and personalize each bag. The end result is a beautiful high-quality bag to be treasured by the owner for many years to come.

So how did all this begin? Having grown up on a farm in Maine, Erin always knew she was an artist and loved to create. She loved nature, the earth and animals. She loved working with her hands. Later, she moved to New York City, where she discovered Mood Fabrics on 37th Street in New York City and their enormous leather department. Perhaps you remember the acclaimed television show Project Runway and how the striving designers flocked to Mood Fabrics? Once, while Erin was working with a collection, she realized the runway models needed a bag to coordinate their outfit. That was the beginning of a new business. She began making fashion bags with embroidery touches and selling them at extravagant prices, up to $3,000 a piece.

Later Erin realized that New York City was not the place to raise her son, so she moved to Weaverville, N.C. with its beautiful landscape and family-friendly environment. Currently this talented artist is producing a wide variety of bags in stunning colors and styles—clutch bags, shoulder bags, cosmetic bags at a lower price point, more affordable for the average person (under $300). She has, and does, occasionally produce felted items, such as yoga totes, currently selling at One Center Yoga in downtown Asheville.

This year’s leather collection is based on her fascination with a rainbow. She has chosen their colors—colors that pop and excite, such as fuchsia, persimmon, sunflower, lime, lagoon, fawn and cream. All Erin’s items reflect her love of the touch, the feel and the magic of the earth. To find them, you can go to her website, www.feelhandmade.com, her Facebook page or Instagram for further information. You can be sure the bags are all made of fine Italian leather with small fanciful bronze ornaments. She is only too happy to personalize or customize an item for you.