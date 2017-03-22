Keller Williams Real Estate Mountain Partners Office Donates to Hendersonville Fire Department

Keller Williams distributed Kare Bears to the Hendersonville Fire Department as a part of their ongoing initiative to help comfort children in times of crisis. The “We Kare Bears” program provides beautiful Teddy Bears to children across Henderson & Transylvania Counties and beyond in times of crisis or trauma. These Bears will be placed in squad cars, fire trucks, ambulance, emergency rooms and child advocacy locations where a child might need comfort.

Earlier in March, the Keller Williams Mountain Partners, Market Center joined forces with the Kares4Kids program, a 501(c)(3) program started in 2005 by Marci Fair in Atlanta. Marci is an owner in numerous Keller Williams offices with a passion for changing the lives of children. The agents in the Hendersonville Keller Williams office have raised over $3,000 to fund the first 300 “We Kare Bears”. They are on a mission to continue to raise funds so that NO child will ever go without a Bear when they need it most. Janice Cox, the Team Leader of the office, together with the agent leadership council, has set a goal to distribute over 1000 bears by the end of 2017 to children in Henderson, Transylvania and Polk counties.

“We believe in supporting the community where we live and work,” said Janice Cox/Teamleader of Keller Williams Mountain Partners. “It’s our way of saying thanks to our friends, neighbors and clients. Cox explained, WE GIVE WHERE WE LIVE is a mantra that we live by every day.”

For more information or if you would like to be part of the initiative to positively affect the lives of young people, your tax deductible contribution will be gladly accepted and appreciated. Checks can be made out to Kares4Kids and mailed to Attn: Laurie Hickman, Keller Williams, 404 South Main St. Hendersonville, NC 28792 or drop them off.