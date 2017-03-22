Breaking news

22:54

Buncombe County Republican Convention set for March 25

22:47

Keller Williams Real Estate Mountain Partners Office Donates to Hendersonville Fire Department

22:18

City’s Tax Base Grows 25 Percent

21:43

As the World Turns… Upside-Down

21:33

Part Two: Islamic Jihad and the European Elections: The Dutch Skirmish and the Looming Battle of France

21:20

Is Buncombe County now a Sanctuary City for Prostitution?

Buncombe County Republican Convention set for March 25

March 22, 2017 Asheville , City - County Gov. , News Stories 72 Views

If you were registered Republican in Buncombe County prior to Feb. 1, you may vote for local party officials or just come to see how the process works at the Buncombe County Republican Convention held on Saturday, March 25 at A.C. Reynolds High School, 1 Rocket Drive, Asheville. Admission is free. Discover how you can help improve our nation, state, and county or meet local candidates and voters from your neighborhood.

Starting at 8:30 a.m. there will be convention registrations, raffles, breakfast sales, and sign-ups for various interests. At 9 a.m., each of Buncombe’s 80 precincts will meet in the auditorium to elect precinct officers. Any registered Republican in Buncombe is eligible to serve and can be elected at this meeting. Precinct duties include increasing interest and finding poll workers.

Other county candidates are then elected. Currently, for county chair, the candidates are Chuck Archerd, Fremont Brown, and Carl Mumpower. And for First Vice Chair, Gordon Farquhar and Bill Lack. There may be other nominations from the floor.

Volunteers are welcome, and can help with duties: write, call, assist with events, raise money, stuff envelopes, register voters, etc. Many opportunities are available for Trump Democrats, Independents, as well as Republicans:buncombegop.org, 828-253-5800, 828.337.4718.

