Seventeen Food Trucks All Gather at WNC Ag Center

Last year hundreds gathered for the Food Truck Showdown in Asheville to find their favorite truck. This year the event will be held at the WNC Ag Center on Airport Road in Fletcher, March 25. Hurry in before your favorite item sells out. Photo credit Micah MacKenzie

For your meal, you can choose a truck which specializes in more exotic items like Cajun and Creole dishes from the bayous of Louisiana, Peruvian Fusion Cuisine, Eastern Mediterranean foods, and Thai-inspired Street food, or you can have simpler fare, like a delicious grilled cheese sandwich (but with Double Cream Brie and Smoked Gouda), heavenly tacos and tostadas, amazing BBQ ribs with Mac & Cheese, smothered hot dogs, a seriously yummy beef or chicken burger or a gooey pizza with a to-die-for crust. The choice is yours. Bring your whole family with friends to enjoy a quality meal with plenty of music.The musical line-up with a live DJ includes:Kampfire Circle (12:00 -1:00), Ali Randolph & Outta Luck Band (1:30-2:30), Striking Cooper (3:00-4:00) and the Black Mountain City Limits Band (4:30-5:30). As they listen, the adults can enjoy some Sierra Nevada beer or perhaps a Budweiser, or even some Bold Rock hard cider. Of course, there will be water and sodas too.

Carey Harnash, the founder of this Festival, has put together this all-encompassing show of the Western North Carolina food trucks. Harnash thinks that it is important to give back to the community, so one of his goals for this Festival is to help local charities. Two of his favorite charities, MANNA FoodBank and Brother Wolf Animal Rescue, will receive a portion of the proceeds this year. Other charities that will be represented at the Festival are The Boy Scouts, The Blue Ridge Honor Flight, the Buncombe County Special Olympics, Pinups for Pitbulls, and the YMCA. Thanks to the generous sponsorships of Harrah’s Cherokee Casino Resort and the 32° Ice Bar, Harnash has made sure that the food truck show will go on again this year—better than ever.

Some people may want to sign up ahead of time for a VIP Tasting Experience of food from each participating truck. This is a sit-down tasting experience to be held in the Boone Building, where guests will be served a sample from each of the 17 food trucks. You will have a wonderful opportunity to taste the many flavors and dishes and then cast votes for your favorite truck. Three VIP seatings will be at 12:00PM2:00PM and 4:00PM. The cost for the tasting is $35 without a beverage or $45 with two beverages and a Tyvek bracelet. It is advisable to make a reservation ahead of time as the seatings get filled up quickly. That can be done online at www.ashevillefoodtruckshowdown.com/vip-tasting.