UNC Asheville to Host WNC Regional Science Olympiad March 25

McDowell High School students River Price (left) and Bea Sewell took part in the 2016 Science Olympiad at UNC Asheville.

UNC Asheville will once again host the annual Regional Science Olympiad, bringing young scientists from 17 high schools and nine middle schools across Western North Carolina together to compete in 46 different events on Saturday, March 25. The winners move on to the statewide tournament later this year.

Check-in for competitors is 8-9 a.m. in the Rhoades Robinson Hall lobby. The events take place from 9:15 a.m.-2:45 p.m. in many campus locations and are open to public spectators. The popular Bottle Rocket Launch competition will take place on Reynolds Green behind Ramsey Library, while events involving small electric vehicles and helicopters will take place in the Student Recreation Center. The awards ceremony is in the Justice Center from 3:45-5:00 p.m.

The high schools represented in the Science Olympiad will include: Ashe County High School, Charles D. Owen High, Chase High School, East Henderson High School, Hayesville High School, Henderson County Early College, Madison Early College High School, Madison High School, McDowell Early College, McDowell High School, North Buncombe High, North Henderson High School, Polk County High School, Robbinsville High School, Swain County High School, Tuscola High School, and West Henderson High School.

The middle schools represented in the Science Olympiad will be: Bethel Middle School, East McDowell Middle School, Fairview School, Flat Rock Middle School, Foothills Community School, Madison Middle School, Polk County Middle School, Rugby Middle School, and West McDowell Middle School.

Science Olympiad is made possible through the work of many UNC Asheville student, faculty and staff volunteers, and volunteers from the NC State University Engineering Program, North Carolina BioNetwork, Sud Associates, P.A. Consulting Engineers, A.C. Reynolds High, BorgWarner Thermal Systems and the American Cryptogram Association.

For more information on the Regional Science Olympiad, contact Cathy Whitlock, lecturer in mathematics, at cwhitlock@unca.edu, or Judy Beck, lecturer in physics, at jbeck@unca.edu.