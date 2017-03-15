Islamic Jihad and the European Elections: The Battle for a Free Europe

Freedom Party leader Geert Wilders

By Mike Scruggs – On June 18, 1940, Winston Churchill, who had been Great Britain’s Prime Minister only a few months, had to inform the British people that Hitler’s Germany had conquered most of Western Europe in less than three months, and on the previous day, June 17, France had officially capitulated to the Germans. Now Germany would throw its full weight and military might against Great Britain. In bracing the British people for what would come next, he summarized with these famous words:

The Battle of France is over. I expect the Battle of Britain is about to begin.”

An even more serious battle for the survival of European Civilization has been steadily gaining in importance and intensity for over a generation. The Battle for a Free Europe is a battle against the Islamization of Europe and a battle against the dimwitted and totalitarian European establishment policies that have brought much of Europe to the brink of social, fiscal, and public safety ruin.

France, which may now be over 10 percent Muslim, averages 40,000 auto-burnings annually. Once peaceful Sweden now has the highest number of rape crimes per capita in Europe and the second highest in the world, while its political establishment goes into more and more desperate attempts to cover up, deny, or obscure the increases in lawlessness and the immense fiscal burden Sweden carries because of high immigrant welfare costs. Sweden’s Muslim population was just over six percent in 2012 but is already approaching 10 percent. Denmark, which is now about five percent Muslim, reports that 84 percent of its welfare budget goes to immigrants. The Muslim population in the Netherlands is also approaching 10 percent. A recent police report indicated over 47 percent of Moroccan youths 12-24 in the city of Den Bosch, have police records. The figure is over 40 percent in 13 other Dutch municipalities. Many see the Netherlands as slipping into chaos.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel has flooded Germany with over one million refugees. Dozens of terrorist attacks or sexual assaults occur every week. Yet Merkel’s Chief of Staff, Peter Altmaier, claimed that the incidents of such attacks were not higher in the refugee population than among “other groups.” Frontpage Magazine reporter Daniel Greenfield found that Cologne Police reported 653 sexual assaults on New Year’s Eve. The State Police told them to delete the word for rape in those reports. A retired policeman said that 70 to 80 percent of Cologne rapes were committed by Turks.

In Rothingham, England, five British-Pakistani men were convicted in 2010 of sexually abusing girls as young as twelve. Subsequent reports by the Times and a Home Affairs Select Committee indicated that the child sex exploitation was much more widespread than initially believed and involved over 1,400 girls from 1998 to 2013 as young as eleven. Abuses described included abduction, rape, torture, and sex trafficking of children predominantly by gangs of British-Pakistani men. The reports blamed the South Yorkshire Police and Rothingham Metropolitan Borough Council for covering up these crimes. Home Secretary Theresa May (now Prime Minister) blamed the cover up on Institutionalized Political Correctness. The British-Pakistani Community initially decried the crimes and the cover up but later ordered all Muslims to refuse cooperation with the Police investigation.

The Dutch Election is March 15 and pits Freedom Party leader Geert Wilders, a populist and strong critic of immigration policies, Islam, rising crime rates, and the European Union against liberal incumbent Prime Minister Mark Rutte. Wilders was recently convicted under Dutch” anti-discrimination” laws for asking a political audience whether they wanted fewer or more Moroccans in the Netherlands. They began to chant: “fewer, fewer.” He was fined about $5,000.

This is one way the Left-Center establishment in the Netherlands and the European Union silences free political speech and discussion of immigration issues.

The first round of French elections for President is April 23. If no one gets 50 percent, the runoff of the top two is on May 7. Averaging three French polls released March 10, Marine Le Pen (48), leader of the Front National Party and Emmanuel Macron (39), Minister of Finance and Economics, and leader of the centrist En Marche Party, were tied with about 25 percent each. However, 79 percent of Le Pen’s voters are definitely committed to her and only 45 percent of Macron’s voters are definitely committed to him. Marine Le Pen is another populist critic of immigration policy and opponent of the European Union. Her adversaries and the liberal media are stuck on referring to her as “far right,” but except for being a nationalist (Make France Great Again), favoring lower immigration, being a critic of Islamic inspired violence, favoring Frexit (France out of the European Union), and a critic of the Euro currency, she is quite moderate. Her voters span a wide assortment of liberals and conservatives united on the immigration, nationalism, and Frexit issues. Le Republicain Francois Fillon was close behind with 20 percent. Fillon is a devout Catholic, conservative on social issues, and a former Prime Minister. He is falling in the polls, however, because of accusations of improper use of government funds—hiring family members. The EU Parliament is attacking Le Pen, an EUP member, by removing her immunity from prosecution for hate speech, because she published graphic photos of the execution of Christian workers in Libya by ISIS.

Most French and European pundits believe Le Pen can come close, but never win—the left and moderates will gang up against her. She is probably the only one, however, who will make a determined effort the stop the Islamization of France. Some pundits say that the French election will play according to the news events. An upsurge of Muslim rioting and violence or corruption charges against the other candidates could elect her—and in my opinion save France.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR – Mike Scruggs, Author and Columnist

a.k.a. Leonard M. Scruggs

Mike Scruggs is the author of two books: The Un-Civil War: Shattering the Historical Myths; and Lessons from the Vietnam War: Truths the Media Never Told You, and over 600 articles on military history, national security, intelligent design, genealogical genetics, immigration, current political affairs, Islam, and the Middle East.

He holds a BS degree from the University of Georgia and an MBA from Stanford University. A former USAF intelligence officer and Air Commando, he is a decorated combat veteran of the Vietnam War, and holds the Distinguished Flying Cross, Purple Heart, and Air Medal. He is a retired First Vice President for a major national financial services firm and former Chairman of the Board of a classical Christian school.

