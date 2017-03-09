Understanding Jihad

By Mike Scruggs- Jihad is one of the foundational doctrines of Islam—not “Radical Islam” or “Radical Islamic Terrorism,” just Islam. President Recip Tayyip Erdogan of Turkey told us the simple truth, when he said, “Islam is Islam.” There are many “moderate” (secular and cultural) Muslims, but there is no “moderate” Islam that is not considered heretical by mainstream Sunni and Shia clerics and scholars. Jihad is second only to the Shahada, the testimony of Muslim faith in Islamic doctrine: “La ilaha illa Allah wa-Muhammad rasul Allah,” rendered in English as “There is no god but Allah, and Muhammad is the Prophet (or Messenger) of Allah.” Jihad constitutes a whopping 31 percent of the combined sacred texts of the Koran and the teachings of Muhammad found in the Hadith (traditions) and Sira (biography) of Muhammad.

Jihad is defined in the Reliance of the Traveller: A Classic Manual of Islamic Sacred Law [Sharia], in Book O, Section 9.0: “Jihad is war against non-Muslims…to establish the religion [of Islam].” All of Section 9 of Book O, of this classic Sharia manual is about Jihad, including its obligatory nature for all Muslims. Muhammad also spoke of a spiritual warfare against the lower self (nafs) when returning from a battle: “We have returned from the lesser Jihad to the greater Jihad.” But this inner struggle with the self only represents about two percent of the total text on Jihad in Islam’s three foundational texts. The other 98 percent is about the necessity, obligations, conduct, and forms of support for Holy War against all who resist Islam. It is clear from the Koran and the words of Muhammad in the Hadith(s) that the “lesser” Jihad of the sword against all non-Muslims is actually the most emphasized and esteemed part of Jihad. The “greater spiritual” Jihad turns out to be spiritual preparation for the Jihad of the sword. Muslim clerics and apologists speaking to non-Muslim audiences frequently refer to Jihad as spiritual struggle, but this is 98 percent deception. As Muhammad himself said, “Know that Paradise is under the shade of swords.”

Following below are seven of the clearest of 109 war verses in the Koran and three short hadiths, which are valuable explanatory passages on Jihad.

Koran 8:12: Allah revealed His will to the angels, saying: “I shall be with you. Give courage to the believers. I shall cast terror into the hearts of the infidels [non-Muslims]. Strike off their heads; strike off the very tips of their fingers.”

Koran 9:5: When the sacred months are over, slay the idolaters wherever you find them. Arrest them, besiege them, and lie in ambush everywhere for them. If they repent and take to prayer and render the alms levy, allow them to go their way. Allah is forgiving and merciful.

Koran 9:29: Fight such of those to whom the Scriptures were given [Christians and Jews] as believe neither in Allah nor the Last Day, who do not forbid what Allah and His apostle have forbidden, and do not embrace the true Faith, until they pay the tribute by hand with abject submission.

Koran 9:123: Believers, make war on the infidels [non-Muslims] who dwell around you. Deal firmly with then. Know that Allah is with the righteous.

Koran 3:28: Let not believers make friends with infidels [non-Muslims] in preference to the faithful—he that does this has nothing to hope for from Allah—except in self-defense. Allah admonishes you to fear Him: for to Allah shall all return.

Koran 48:29: Muhammad is Allah’s Apostle. Those who follow him are ruthless to unbelievers but merciful to one another.

Koran 4:74: Let those who would exchange the life of this world for the hereafter, fight for the cause of Allah, whether he dies or triumphs, on him We [Allah] shall bestow a rich recompense.

Bukari Hadith Volume 4, Book 52, Number 44: A man came to Allah’s Apostle

and said, “Instruct me in such a deed as equals Jihad in reward.” He replied, “I do not find such a deed.”

Bukari Hadith Volume 4, Book 52, Number 73: Allah’s Apostle said, “Know that Paradise is under the shade of swords.”

Abu Muslim Hadith (001, 0031): Muhammad said, “I have been ordered to wage war against mankind until they accept that there is no god but Allah and that they believe I am His prophet and accept all revelations through me.”

Twenty-one percent of the Hadith(s) text is about Jihad, a good bit higher than in the Koran with nine percent. The most revelatory, however, is the Sira, the biography of Muhammad, with 67 percent. Follow the money. Muslim Brotherhood, Qatari, and Saudi Arabian funded departments of religious studies and U.S. and UK political and media apologists for Islam are not credible authorities on Islam or Jihad. Muhammad, the subject or author of most of Islam’s doctrinal texts and the inventor of Jihad, is the true authority on Islam and Jihad. Ninety-one times the Koran calls Muhammad the perfect Muslim example.

The Islam of Muhammad is inherently Jihadist. The counterfactual propaganda narrative that Islam is a religion of peace and tolerance is an extremely dangerous lie that is being used to bring down Western Civilization and replace it with totalitarian Islamic government, law, and culture. We must fully understand the threat and develop the will to defeat it before it is too late. The Saracens are already within our gates.

_________________________________

ABOUT THE AUTHOR – Mike Scruggs, Author and Columnist

a.k.a. Leonard M. Scruggs

Mike Scruggs is the author of two books: The Un-Civil War: Shattering the Historical Myths; and Lessons from the Vietnam War: Truths the Media Never Told You, and over 600 articles on military history, national security, intelligent design, genealogical genetics, immigration, current political affairs, Islam, and the Middle East.

He holds a BS degree from the University of Georgia and an MBA from Stanford University. A former USAF intelligence officer and Air Commando, he is a decorated combat veteran of the Vietnam War, and holds the Distinguished Flying Cross, Purple Heart, and Air Medal. He is a retired First Vice President for a major national financial services firm and former Chairman of the Board of a classical Christian school.

Click the website below to order books.

http://www.universalmediainc.org/books.htm

___________________________________________

Often our readers have comments they wish to make in response to commentaries in The Tribune Papers. We welcome such response.

Please e-mail them to editor@thetribunepapers.com