Preserving Asheville Event: “Lost Asheville”

An event designed to preserve Asheville’s history is set for Saturday, March 18 at 2 p.m. at the Magnetic Theatre, 375 Depot Street (in the River Arts District). Photo courtesy of the N.C. Room at the Pack Memorial Public Library.

Asheville – Come to the Magnetic Theatre (“Studio 375 Depot”) for a unique presentation by Jack Thomson, executive director of the Preservation Society of Asheville and Buncombe County (PSABC). The mission is “to preserve and promote the unique historic resources of our region, and work to sustain the sense of place that is Asheville and Buncombe County”. This is a great chance to become informed about the challenges of preserving the past to protect the future, and current priorities such as restoring the Thomas Wolfe Cabin and preserving the Merrimon Avenue Fire Station.

Enjoy “a fast-paced slide presentation on many (but of course not all) homes, buildings and neighborhoods that have been lost to demolition, tragedy and poor decision making. From grand hotels and homes of important figures from Asheville’s past, to civic buildings that lasted less than 35 years, to entire neighborhoods and communities, this program will highlight the importance of knowing our past to inform our future. Discussion will include a comparison of thoughtful preservation, removal of historic resources, the American ‘throw-away culture’ and its implications in the degradation of cultural fabric and heritage. Contemporary demolition trends in exchange for new housing stock will also be explored.”

Jack Thomson is a native of WNC, and graduate of UNC in film and communications, with extensive experience in historic restoration and preservation. As Executive Director of the Historic Salisbury Foundation for 6 years, he managed a robust historic properties redevelopment program, as well as museum sites and advocacy campaigns. He has worked to save nearly 80 buildings in his 12 year career primarily through the use of real estate. Thomson was elected Executive Director of the Preservation Society of Asheville and Buncombe County in 2010 and has brought it into local partnership with the National Trust for Historic Preservation.