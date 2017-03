Asheville – The JROTC Military Ball was held Saturday, Feb. 25. It is tradition that the youngest cadet and oldest veteran in attendance cut the cake. Pictured is 14 year old Andrew Blankenship a Freshman from Asheville High School and 74-year-old Tom Keleher, a U.S. Army Reserve veteran who served in Vietnam.

The annual event is held at the Agricultural Center and is put on by the Buncombe County JROTCs. Each year nearly 500 cadets and their dates participate.