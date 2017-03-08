Early Registration for Mad Mountain Mud Run

The Mad Mountain Mud Run, presented by Pardee UNC Health Care, is back for its sixth year, with early bird registration now open until March 15. Photo courtesy of Julie Mallett Photography

The Mad Mountain Mud Run, presented by Pardee UNC Health Care, is back for its sixth year, with early bird registration now open until March 15. Race participants can save up to $30 if they register before the March 15 deadline for the June 3, event. This year’s race features the “Choose Your Challenge” option, which allows racers to register as timed or untimed individuals and teams of four. Individuals and teams can register online at madmountainmudrun.com.

For runners and spectators alike, the event is coupled with an all-day festival that offers food, craft beer and live music. All proceeds from the race and festival benefit Hands On! – A Child’s Gallery. While the Hands On! children’s museum in downtown Hendersonville provides opportunities for interactive learning and play for children, the organization’s Mad Mountain Mud Run fundraiser will feature obstacle courses and brain puzzles that make the racing experience a learning one too.

For more information or to take advantage of early registration discounts, go to madmountainmudrun.com.

About Hands On!

Hands On! is a children’s museum with the mission to provide “hands on” educational experiences that stimulate the imagination and motivate learning in a fun, safe environment. They accomplish this mission teaching interactive programs and classes in schools, at community events, and in their facility located at 318 N. Main Street. Hands On! is open to the public Tuesday-Saturday from 10:00-5:00. You can visit their website at handsonwnc.org or call 697-8333 for further information on the museum.