A.C. Reynolds’ Senior Named Top Youth Volunteer

Will Baldwin, a senior at A.C. Reynolds High School, has won a bronze medal as part of the Prudential Spirit of Community Awards for his efforts to improve the community with gardening.

Fairview – Will Baldwin, son of Richard and Lisa Baldwin of Fairview, had a vision for an unused grassy patch of land not far from his school and home – a vision that would help people in need and get the attention of the former President. Will is an Eagle Scout, a 4-H member and senior at A. C. Reynolds High School.

He transformed the land “into a permaculture garden with grapevines, mulberry trees and more, offering a self-sufficient resource to the community that also provides fresh produce for people in need. After doing some research, William secured donations of mulch and plants and recruited eight volunteers to help bring his concept to life.”

His work won him a Bronze medal via the Prudential Spirit of Community Awards. Prudential also recommended Will for a President’s Volunteer Service Award, and he was notified this month that he won, and would be receiving a special certificate signed by former President Barack Obama. Congratulations Will, and thank you for making our community a better place for us all. See Prudential Honoree article here: https://spirit.prudential.com/honoree/2017/…/william-baldwin