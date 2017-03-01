Orchestra and Music Center Continue Popular Concert Series

Brevard Music Center (BMC), in partnership with the Hendersonville Symphony Orchestra, is pleased to announce the 2017 Chamber Music Tuesdays concert schedule as part of BMC’s ongoing Community Concerts Series. All Chamber Music Tuesdays concerts will be presented at 12:30 PM at the First United Methodist Church (204 Sixth Ave. West) in downtown Hendersonville. Admission is free and concerts are open to the public.

On Tuesday, March 7, pianist Jihye Chang will perform a solo piano recital of preludes and etudes by such composers as Debussy, Chopin, and Czerny titled “Continuum 88: Part 1.5 – Etudes Plus.”

“We always look forward to bringing excellent chamber music to the Hendersonville community,” said BMC President & CEO Mark Weinstein. “As we are known for our strong musical offerings in the summer, our free Community Concert Series is one way to keep music playing all year long for all the people of Western North Carolina.”

On April 4, violist Erika Eckert and pianist Margaret McDonald, both colleagues on the faculty of the University of Colorado Boulder, will perform “Story Music.” On May 2, BMC principal bassoonist and artist faculty member William Ludwig will perform.

Chamber Music Tuesdays in Hendersonville is made possible, in part, through a grant from the Perry N. Rudnick Endowment Fund of the Community Foundation of Henderson County. Media sponsor of the Chamber Music Tuesday series is Blue Ridge Public Radio, WCQS & BPR News.

About Jihye Chang

During 2016-2017, Ms. Chang launched a multi-year solo recital project, “Continuum 88,” commissioning and premiering works related to the most prominent genres of piano literature. Part of this is what she will be performing on March 7. She will play preludes by Chopin, Kapustin, and J.S. Bach, and etudes by composers Czerny, Debussy, Ligeti, Hans Abrahamsen, Natalie Williams, Chopin, Liszt, Earl Wild, and Mendelssohn. In all, she will be performing an impressive 17 pieces of music.

This project began with a program titled “Preludes Plus” at Framingham State University’s Noontime Concert Series, and will continue with premieres and commissioning of composers across the world on stages in Seoul (Korea), Nashville, Fort Worth, and Asheville among others. The season also features the world premiere of Robert Aldridge’s Piano Concerto No. 2 at Brevard Music Center.

Ms. Chang has appeared as soloist and collaborative artist throughout the United States, as well as Canada, Central and South America, France, and Korea. An avid performer of new music, Ms. Chang has been a frequent guest artist of the Studio 2021 Series at Seoul National University, and new music festivals at Ball State University and the University of Louisville. Most recently she was a guest artist at Florida State University’s Ligeti Festival, New Music Festival, and John Cage Festival.

Ms. Chang holds the degrees of Doctor of Music and Master of Music in Piano Performance from the Jacobs School of Music at Indiana University. She received her Bachelor’s degree summa cum laude from Seoul National University. Recently she was invited to serve as Visiting Assistant Professor at Florida State University’s College of Music, where she is currently a lecturer. She is on the piano faculties of the Brevard Music Center and the Nuevo Mundo Festival Aruba, and is also a core member of Intersection Contemporary Ensemble in Nashville.