Black Is A Color, Not A Race

By Mychal Massie- Black is a color; it is not a race. Being black is not a human condition, albeit that is what many today treat it as. Those facts notwithstanding, being recognized as a skin color is the antithesis of unifying the fabric of the United States.

The emphasis on skin color has saturated, i.e., infected the fabric of America to the point of redefining propriety. There is no noun, adjective, adverb, or participle that hasn’t been adversely affected by the fixation on skin color. And despite all evidence that the fixation upon skin color has served no purpose save to vilify and foment unparalleled discord, focus upon color continues to grow exponentially.

The overwhelming majority of those who possess large amounts of melanin, i.e., blacks, do not live in America as Americans; they live in America as a color. They demand to be identified by their melanin content and yet they are offended for being recognized by same.

All reference to them is based upon color of skin. A cursory reasoning typically finds nothing wrong with that, but critical reasoning understands there is plenty wrong with that mindset.

The addressment of someone as a color is divisive and marginalizing. When a people are recognized as a skin color first and above all else they cease to be part of the whole becoming a subset of the whole instead. They are not referenced inclusively rather they are recognized as a subset. All discussion starts with them being a color.

I once said during an appearance on Glenn Beck’s television program, “I do not go into a store as a color. I go in as Mychal Massie, and I’m there to shop, visit with someone, waste time, browse, or even just to use the bathroom.” Why is that important? It’s important because I do not feel a look in my direction or some innocuous behavior is “because I’m black.”

I don’t care if a store employee takes a look in my direction or even spies to see what I am checking out. They are doing their job, even if they do it clumsily.

The word minority is insulting and stigmatizing. I am an American. There are 330 plus million Americans, how can I be a minority if I am an American. Why would I want to be portrayed as something less than the whole of America?

As I stated, being black is not a human condition wherein every single person with visible melanin content has a maudlin story of overcoming “the white man.” Regardless of status and accomplishment, every person with black skin is expected to have had to overcome “white” oppression. If they say such hasn’t been their life experience, they are seen as Uncle Toms or denying that there’s racism.

That is an absurd and convoluted argument. Not having had to overcome “the white man” in no way suggests that racism doesn’t exist. Albeit, it is my opinion that with rare exception that which is quickly labeled as racism, today is nothing more than ignorance and by definition the two are not synonymous.

I recall a Hollywood actor with whom I am a good friend, telling me over dinner that he refused to adopt the lie of overcoming “the white man.” Hollywood is a rejection-based industry and he has had both highs and lows just as others. He told me that he did not feel guilty because he wasn’t born into poverty or a broken home.

It is the hyper-fixation upon melanin content that divides us as Americans, not some orchestrated evil perpetrated by malevolent white men.

America doesn’t need a conversation on race because there is no such thing as race. Race is a construct of the social-Darwinists and is needed to validate evolution. A person is only an African-American if they are the first to immigrate to America from an African country. If they emigrate here they remain an African or a native of whatever country they are from.

Once immigrating here the future children and family are Americans not hyphenations. It is beyond ludicrous to claim to be African because someone came over on a boat 400 or even 200 years ago.

I contend that it is an unconscionable wrong perpetrated upon children when they are forced to be what they are not. They are Americans not Africans.

To that end the idea of “hyphenated Americanism” is a trick of the cultural-Marxists intended to divide America against itself for the purposes of weakening our autonomy and anesthetizing us to globalism.

That said, the Census information should be American: yes or no; and male or female.