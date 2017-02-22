War on Hotels Escalates

By Leslee Kulba- Asheville City Council voted unanimously on two measures that will change how large construction projects are reviewed. Councilor Gordon Smith indicated this could be the most substantial change made to the design review process since the Downtown Master Plan rearranged it in the interest of providing developers some semblance of rule of law.

In short, the definition of Level III projects, or those that must come before city council for review, was changed to apply to all buildings over 100,000 square feet or over 100 feet high. The thresholds had been 175,000 square feet and 145 feet high. Level III would be considered a “use,” like “places of worship,” or “adult daycare centers.” The use would only be allowed in seven types of “expansion districts,” which would be created to accommodate the development and, in the words of planner Alan Glines, “float” over existing zonings instead of constituting spot zoning. In locations where a quasi-judicial hearing is not required, a conditional zoning process would allow members of council to discuss the project at any time with the developers.

In addition to tweaking existing standards in the interests of placemaking and multimodal circulation and connectivity; the changes would single out hotels. Any hotel proposed with more than twenty guest rooms would be reviewed as a Level III project. Councilor Julie Mayfield attempted to amend a motion on the floor to raise the limit to 50 guest rooms, suggesting the measure was a thinly-veiled ban on all new hotels downtown, but the suggestion died for lack of a second.

Other changes included more thorough notification; including requiring developers to meet with the community between ten days and four months before submitting a proposal, planting special signs similar to the red Z signs that go up for rezonings, and notifying tenants of properties within 200 feet of a proposal instead of only the parcels’ owners. Planner Shannon Tuch told council about changes to the review process and similar notification changes that would apply to Level II projects outside the Central Business District. Level II projects propose either between 19 and 50 residential units or 39,000-99,999 square feet of commercial space.

Among members of the public commenting on the proposal was Camille McCarthy, co-chair of the local Green Party. She spoke in favor of ordinances that would curb the proliferation of hotels downtown while paying more than lip-service to growing the supply of affordable housing. Hotels, she said, offer low-wage and unsteady employment. She did not want tourists to crowd people out of Asheville as they do in Venice. She told how she often sees tourists in the LaZoom bus pointing and laughing at locals because they are not wealthy and said members of council should give locals something in return for the entertainment they provide.

Mayfield said she was torn about singling out hotels. Hotels came with a “raft of issues,” and trying to control a few would surely have “unintended” consequences. For example, council makes such a fuss about parking and traffic, hoteliers are preferring to build outside the city, which forces visitors with business in the city, who could have walked, to drive into the city and look for parking.

Smith called for a “third-party sustainable tourism study.” It would analyze tourism’s impact on wages, traffic, parking, public safety, and culture; but more importantly, it would follow the money to see how much stays within the community. Smith said he wanted people like John McKibbon, who “really care about this community,” to build.

Councilor Cecil Bothwell told how McKibbon had agreed to pay living wages, rent space to local restaurants, and donate to AB Tech; adding council achieved those ends through “moral suasions.” The state, he said, forbids council to do things like mandate wages or require green-energy installations. He added research economist Tom Tveidt had recently valued the local tourism industry at around $2 billion and said most of the money goes to private, out-of-town companies. Bothwell expected a deeper analysis would show the city’s expenditures on tourism exceeded its returns.

Mayfield waxed philosophical. “I also think there’s a bigger picture here, which is that Asheville is taking a different approach to big projects.” She told how the community had stood up to the NC Department of Transportation to shift the auto-centric emphasis of the I-26 connector and persuaded Duke Energy to downscale plans for upgrades at the Lake Julian plant and locate substations away from schools. “The approach now,” she said, was, “we as a city … are less interested in being told what it is that is going to happen to us. We want to be a part of that discussion and we’re doing that on these other big projects in ways that have never been done before in the state and to some degree in in the country.”