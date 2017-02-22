St John In The Wilderness to Host Bicentennial History Exhibit and Program

On Sunday, February 26, the St. John in the Wilderness parish will host the Archivist of the Episcopal Diocese of North Carolina, who will present the results of a 10-year project documenting the growth of the Episcopal Church in the state since its beginning in April 1817. The presentation will begin at 3:00 p.m. in the church Parish House located at 1905 Greenville Highway, Flat Rock.

Lynn Hoke will present a short talk and discuss the Bicentennial History Exhibit, which consists of 10 vinyl panels. The project is part of the celebration of the Bicentennial of the Episcopal Church in North Carolina. The Rev. Dr. Brooks Graebner, diocesan historiographer of North Carolina, and Lynn Hoke, diocesan archivist of North Carolina, have brought to life 200 years of history in this traveling exhibit that is making its way across the state in 2017.

Throughout 2017, the Diocese of East Carolina, North Carolina and Western North Carolina are joining together to celebrate their shared history beginning with the founding of the Diocese of North Carolina in 1817. While only one diocese retains the name of the original Episcopal diocese in the Old North State, all three current dioceses shared an identity until the 20th century.

There are three Episcopal dioceses in the state with 243 year-round churches and 83,000 parishioners. The original Diocese of North Carolina was founded in 1817. The Diocese of Western North Carolina was still a part of the single Diocese at the time of its founding in 1836. The Diocese of East Carolina was also a part of the original Diocese until it became an independent diocese in 1883.

Bicentennial Celebration in April

The main bicentennial celebration will take place in New Bern April 21-23. Festivities are planned throughout the weekend, including a history program, guided walking tour, special tour of Tryon Palace, luncheon, reception and Festival Eucharist at Christ Church, at which the Most Rev. Michael Curry will return to North Carolina to preach.

Most Rev. Michael Curry

While the Festival Eucharist and reception are ticketed events, the rest of the weekend is open to the general public. Ticket information will be available soon.