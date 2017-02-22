Muslim Brotherhood Infiltration of U.S. National Security Agencies

By Mike Scruggs- A September 29, 2015, Center for Security Policy (CSP) article indicated that more than 50 U.S. intelligence analysts working with the U.S. Central Command had filed complaints with the Department of Defense Inspector General claiming that their analyses had been manipulated by senior officials to downplay the threat of ISIS and al-Qaeda in Syria. The alleged motive for these omissions and manipulations was to present a picture of ISIS, al-Qaeda, and the Syrian War that supported Obama Administration ideology and policy.

The CSP believed this was just the tip of the iceberg revealing a far more comprehensive agenda to present Islam as a Religion of Peace that had nothing whatsoever to do with terrorism or Jihad. As I have pointed out over and over again in many articles, Islam, as defined by its own sacred doctrinal standards—the Koran and Sunna (the words and acts of Muhammad)—is by no means a religion of peace and tolerance as has been the official mantra under Clinton, Bush 2, and Obama. This false narrative is, in fact, a Muslim Brotherhood propaganda invention used by its many front organizations, especially CAIR (Council for American Islamic Relations). Jihad as defined by Sharia Law is war for Islamic political and religious supremacy over all non-Muslims. Thirty-one percent of the combined texts of the Koran and Sunna is about Jihad, and only two percent of that is about “inner struggle,” another piece of Muslim Brotherhood propaganda. Obviously, Jihad, “making war in the cause of Allah,” is a major Islamic doctrine that the Muslim Brothers and their pathetic apologists would rather you not know. In 2004, the FBI uncovered a major trove of Muslim Brotherhood documents and plans, including a 1991 “Explanatory Memorandum” outlining plans to overthrow the Constitutional American government and replace it with Islamic government, religion, and law. The Muslim Brotherhood is also a financer of Islamic terrorism.

In August 2016, a Congressional task force investigating the complaints of the Central Command intelligence officers found convincing evidence that the dire warnings of their intelligence analysis had been considerably altered regarding the urgency and degree of the ISIS threat after senior officers of the Central Command had become involved. This involved both the alteration and destruction of documents. General Lloyd Austin’s testimony to Congress was far more optimistic than what turned out to be the truth. This gave Presidential allies in Congress an opportunity to downplay the ISIS threat. The Congressional task force recommended further investigation by the Inspector General.

Recently, however, on February 2, 2017, the Inspector General’s Office released its final report, which admitted no evidence of intelligence distortion. The Joint Chiefs of Staff decided to let the investigation stand.

Whatever the reality of the Central Command case, there is ample evidence from the CSP and other watchdog organizations that there has been considerable high-level infiltration of U.S. national security and intelligence departments by advocates of Islamic Supremacy and Sharia Law, whose agenda threatens national security, public safety, and every freedom we enjoy.

A recent book by former Homeland Security Agent Philip Haney, See Something Say Nothing, documents that members of Muslim Brotherhood front organizations were appointed to screen intelligence reports to eliminate any connection of Islam with terrorism. He names six of them and documents obvious Muslim Brotherhood connections. What has been going on in U.S. intelligence agencies in the name of protecting the civil rights of Muslims has substantially undermined U.S. ability to identify and cope with serious threats of subversion and terrorism.

When we consider that outgoing CIA Director, John Brennan, is a Muslim convert, and that the outgoing Director of National Intelligence James Clapper described the Muslim Brotherhood in 2010 as largely secular and eschewing violence, as per CAIR propaganda and contrary to all evidence, and that Barack Obama, like George W. Bush, believes in a fairytale Islam that is a “religion of peace,” we have ample reason not to dismiss the threat of Islamist infiltration and subversion, even in our intelligence and national security agencies.

Retired Admiral James Lyons, former commander of the U.S. Pacific Fleet, was concerned long before President Obama took office that our government was being subjected to subversion from within, just as outlined in the Muslim Brotherhood Explanatory Memorandum. In a 2015 speech to the National Press Club, Admiral Lyons repeated what he has been saying for several years:

“With the Muslim Brotherhood penetration of every one of our national security agencies, including our intelligence agencies, there is no question we got a hell of a job ahead of us.”

He mentioned that the Republican Congress just elected (2014) was not elected to go along with Obama and the Democrats but to stop them in their “fundamental change of America.”

Former Trump National Security Advisor, retired Lt. Gen. Mike Flynn, was also Director of the Defense Intelligence Agency for two years (2012-2014) under President Obama. But he knows the real Islam, the real Muslim Brotherhood, and the precarious position of our country still under the shadow of Obama loyalists in our government. Obama’s Shadow Government seems to have won a brief victory with Flynn’s resignation.

Our country is in much greater danger than most people dream. There is a conspiracy of raging hatred, social radicalism, and greed by a Left-Islamist-establishment coalition to overthrow President Trump and the will of the American people.