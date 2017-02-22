Lenoir-Rhyne University Asheville Public Lecture Series: Diplomacy & Media in a Chaotic World

Dr. Elizabeth (Liz) Colton, Diplomat-in-Residence at Lenoir-Rhyne University-Asheville, will present four lectures focused on Diplomacy, Politics and News. Dr. Colton is an Emmy-award winning journalist who has worked for ABC News, NBC News, Newsweek, and NPR. The Asheville native also had a distinguished career as a U.S. Foreign Service diplomat in seven Middle Eastern countries.

The Monday-night series includes:

February 27 – Global Adventures in Hot-Spots of Diplomacy Politics & News

March 27 – Beyond the Headlines—Deciphering News of Global Politics & Diplomacy

April 24 – Navigating Flash Points of U.S. Politics, Foreign Policy & World Diplomacy

May 22 – Glocal Diplomacy – Asheville & Western North Carolina

Go to the website, https://goo.gl/forms/r7iVKfZuCmTt5Tn32, and then scroll down to RSVP and to see details of each lecture. Please feel free to RSVP for any or all the lectures.

All lectures will take place at Lenoir-Rhyne’s Asheville Center, which is located at 36 Montford Ave. Doors will open each night at 5pm, and lectures will begin at 5:30pm. Descriptions of the four distinctly different lectures are on the website.

An award-winning journalist, diplomat, author, and educator, Dr. Colton is “A worldwide-connector.” Colton speaks, writes and teaches worldwide on the topics of news media and diplomacy, foreign policy, global politics, religion, business, and the environment. She also serves as a moderator/trainer for Diplomacy courses conducted globally by the United Nations Institute for Training and Research (UNITAR). Colton, who grew up in Asheville and then lived and worked around the world in more than 100 countries on 6 continents, has returned to her hometown and region as an active citizen. Educated in Asheville public schools, Colton holds a Ph.D. in Social Anthropology from the London School of Economics and Political Science and also earned degrees from Vanderbilt University and Randolph-Macon Woman’s College.