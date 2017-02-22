Asheville Lyric Opera To Hold Winter Gala

by Dasha Morgan- The Asheville Lyric Opera (ALO) is holding its 2017 Winter Gala on Saturday February 25, 2017, at the Biltmore Village DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel. This special event is the biggest fundraiser of the year for ALO and ensures musical and theatre traditions continue for audiences across Western North Carolina. Proceeds from the annual event directly support educational programs for area children as well as future 2017 productions. The ALO is a 501(C) (3) nonprofit opera company.

The Gala, which has been held yearly since 2009, features a three-course meal, cash bar, raffles, as well as live and silent auctions. You can check online for a sneak peek of some of the auction items being offered, such a trip to Argentina or tickets to the New York Metropolitan Opera in April. At the Gala patrons will also enjoy an evening of song, including performances by artists from past ALO productions. American tenor, Grant Knox, soprano Danielle Knox, Bass Geoffrey Cox and Tania Maria Rodriguez will be singing that night. Those interested in a more intimate interaction with these performers can join at 5 P.M. for a special pre-party celebration of hors d’oeuvres and “bubbly champagne toasts” while chatting. The doors open at 6:00 for seats in the dining room.Tickets are only $100 for dinner only or $130 for the Champagne Toasts and the Gala dinner.

The 2017 Winter Gala makes ALO’s upcoming productions, including Fiddler on Roof coming in July of 2017, possible. Proceeds from the gala also funds educational programs through ALO, including the Young Artist Program. The competitive internship attracts rising stars in the operatic world and puts them through a rigorous summer program. Additionally, the ALO School Program brings the opera directly into area classrooms. Elementary and middle school students have the opportunity to meet, listen and interact with opera stars. By attending the 2017 Winter Gala, attendees will ensure the gift of opera lives on for generations to come.

Call the ALO office to reserve your tickets at (828) 236-0670. Or visit www.Ashevillelyric.org to purchase tickets online. The Asheville Lyric Opera is looking forward to celebrating with you at our 2017 Winter Gala! Harry’s Cadillac, The Asheville Citizen-Times, The DoubleTree by Hilton, Asheville, and Dining Innovations Catering, Asheville are sponsoring this Gala. The Asheville Lyric Opera invites to you toast the upcoming season at this special dinner with live entertainment.

