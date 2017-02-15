Moral Consequences of Abandoning the Cause of Freedom

By Mike Scruggs- From December 18 to December 29, 1972, USAF and US Navy strategic bombing devastated North Vietnam’s previously restricted military, logistical, and transportation targets surrounding Hanoi. In addition, US Navy aircraft mined the strategically critical Hanoi-Haiphong Harbor. These air-raids, which included 929 completed sorties by massively destructive USAF B-52 bombers, destroyed 80 percent of North Vietnam’s electrical generating capacity and comparable percentages of fuel reserves, railroad facilities and rolling stock. More than 80 percent of North Vietnam’s material and weapons shipments supporting the NVA and their Viet Cong auxiliaries were halted. Their air defense system was no longer able to offer any resistance to American airpower.

Hanoi’s Communist leaders were ready to postpone their conquest of Southeast Asia for decades. Their only hope was the Marxist American Left and its increasing influence on a war-weary Congress with a heavy Democrat majority.

On January 27, 1973, The United States, South Vietnam, North Vietnam, and the Communist National Liberation Front signed a peace agreement that should have ended the Vietnam War.

Within a few months, only 50 American military personnel remained. On March 29, in accordance with the peace agreement, the North Vietnamese released the 591 known American POWs. During a decade of war, the U.S. had suffered 46,000 battle deaths and another 11,000 non-battle deaths—a total cost of 57,000 American lives. The regular Republic of South Vietnam Armed Forces (RVNMF) had been built to a level of 551,000, and RVN Regional Forces and Reserves numbered another 550,000. Approximately 195,000 South Vietnamese soldiers, sailors, and airmen had been killed in action from 1959 through 1972. But in numbers, training, equipment, and morale, the South Vietnamese were at their peak. Approximately 80 percent of their territory and 87 percent of their people were considered safe from attack. The North Vietnamese Army (NVA) had been devastated. It lost 190,000 men in 1972 alone. According to the North Vietnamese, nearly 1.2 million North Vietnamese and National Liberation Front (Viet Cong) soldiers were killed between 1959 and April 1975. Perhaps one million of these had died by the end of 1972.

NVA strength was at 550,000 men in January 1973. Of these forces, 148,000 remained in South Vietnam, 25,000 in Cambodia, and 70,000 in Laos. The rest remained in North Vietnam. Hanoi’s leaders, however, never viewed the peace talks as anything but a device to get American troops out of Vietnam. North Vietnam ignored the ceasefire. As President Nixon said, “Hanoi’s definition of a ceasefire was that we cease and they fire.” In fact, they attacked over 400 South Vietnamese hamlets in the first two weeks of the “ceasefire” but lost 5,000 men in furious

counterattacks by South Vietnamese territorial forces. Communist members of an International Commission blocked any criticism of the North Vietnamese.

Anti-war critics in the U.S. Congress claimed that both the South Vietnamese and North Vietnamese were violating the ceasefire, but the South Vietnamese were reacting defensively to North Vietnamese attacks. Senator Edward Kennedy (D-MA), led the Congressional fight to

prohibit U.S. bombing in Cambodia and Laos. By August 15, Congress had effectively stripped Nixon’s available options to help the South Vietnamese and Cambodians. With the U.S. safely out of the picture, North Vietnam put another 75,000 combat troops into South Vietnam.

Meanwhile, Congress, overriding Nixon’s veto, cut the budget for supporting the Vietnamese Armed Forces from $2.27 billion in fiscal year 1973 to $1.01 billion in 1974, and $700 million in 1975. Major General John E. Murray, U.S. Defense Attaché in Saigon, warned that such reductions were equivalent to abandoning South Vietnam. This effectively doomed South Vietnam and Cambodia’s struggle to resist Communist tyranny. Meanwhile the Soviet Union sustained and increased their financial and logistical assistance to North Vietnam.

In the wake of the Watergate scandal, Nixon was forced to resign in August 1974. In the November 1974 elections, the Democrats gained 43 seats in the House and three in the Senate. This liberal victory gave Congress 291 Democrats and 144 Republicans in the House and 61 Democrats and 39 Republicans in the Senate. In December 1974, North Vietnam launched a major attack on Cambodia and South Vietnam. Without U.S. support, the Cambodian and South Vietnamese armies literally ran out of ammunition, parts, and supplies.

Following the fall of Cambodia on April 17 and of South Vietnam on April 30 of 1975, there occurred a bloodbath that rivals the Jewish Holocaust of World War II in numbers and brutality.

In Cambodia, more than 100,000 people suspected of being enemies of the new Communist order were rounded up and brutally murdered. Pot Pol and his Khmer Rouge then proceeded to make Cambodia into a Maoist social paradise. By the end of 1979, another 2.3 million politically incorrect Cambodians had been starved, murdered, or died of disease in Khmer Rouge concentration camps.

In South Vietnam, the new Communist regime also promptly executed over 100,000 potential political enemies. Another 1.0 million people died in concentration camps, prisons, or drowned in the South China Sea trying to escape the reality of Marxist totalitarian ideology and brutality.

The bloody consequences of Communist rule in Cambodia and South Vietnam were easily predictable to those whose thinking was not shackled to left-liberal ideology. Yet 3.5 million people perished because we abandoned them to brutal Marxist oppression.

In February 2017, the Radical Left is in almost complete control of the Democrat Party and far too many Federal Judges and is straining every nerve using all the vicious unhinged hatred, disingenuous lies, and violent bullying agitation tactics of Marx and Alinsky to overthrow the people’s revolt against them.

