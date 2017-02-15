9th Annual Polar Bear Plunge at ARC South

Pictured here is Beauty Queen Eliza Sydney. She and Queen of Hearts Liza Storace are plunging for the 6th time – they are among of biggest supporters plunging the most most times consecutively!

On Saturday, February 18th, 2017, the Asheville Racquet Club (ARC) located at 200 Racquet Club Road in South Asheville, will open its outdoor swimming pool to some 25 costume-clad individuals willing to plunge into the icy pool water in order to raise money for Meals on Wheels of Asheville and Buncombe County.

The annual Polar Bear Plunge is a family-friendly event where the public is invited to attend and join us poolside as we cheer on these slightly crazy polar plungers dressed in outrageous costumes as they give their best dives, belly flops and cannonballs from the diving board. The plunge will begin at 11:00 AM. For a glimpse at the plungers visit our website at https://www.crowdrise.com/2017POLARBEARPLUNGE and consider making a donation in support of your favorite! All funds raised directly benefit Meals on Wheels of Buncombe County.

Queen of Hearts Liza Storace prepares for the chill

A special word of thanks to Dennis Hulsing, owner of the ARC, Barbie Hunter, our MAMA Bear for the event and the rest of the ARC staff for creating and spearheading this event which has raised just over $160,000 for Meals on Wheels. That’s the equivalent to nearly 25,000 meals! Dennis will be plunging alongside Jim Selmensberger in their own version of: The Battle of The Sexes – Billie Jean King and Bobby Riggs – who meet again for this great cause.

Meals on Wheels of Asheville-Buncombe County currently serves nearly 500 homebound seniors with warm, nutritious meals, friendly visits and safety checks that enable them to live nourished lives with independence and security. For more information, please contact Debbie Sprouse, Development Director at (828) 253-5286.