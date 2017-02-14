Some Mutts leap, others find loving homes for Valentine’s Day

By Pete Zamplas- Taking their turn two Saturdays after two-legged beauties contended in Flat Rock Playhouse for the revived Miss Hendersonville and teen crowns, four-legged lovelies impressed onlookers and at least two found homes in time for Valentine’s Day.

Five puppies two to three months old were showcased by Blue Ridge Human Society on Flat Rock’s historic, name-inspiring rock on playhouse grounds. They were there for two hours Saturday, leading to the first (at 1 p.m.) of two Mutts Gone Nuts acrobatic, comical dog performances inside the historic “Barn.”

One performing dog leaped 56 inches over a high bar.

The ones on the rock did not have to do such tricks. They simply acted cute. Two were adopted, and a third landed a trial time in a foster home, said sixth-year BRHS Exec. Dir. Lutrelle Livingston-O’Cain and Resources and Events Dir. Paula Roberts.

A bonus for adopters is they could go ahead and see the show in FRP, then pick up their new pet in the shelter the next day. The shelter is open daily except Mondays.

Potential adopter Amanda Roberts, at left, holds Raven. BRHS volunteers shown are Ford Pace, at center holding Ginny B, and Anne Maliff holding Curly. Photo by Paula Roberts.

The Blue Ridge Humane Society will hold several more adoption events at the playhouse during the June 9-July 2 run of Annie. BRHS and Morris Broadband are co-executive producing it.

No cats were on hand Saturday. But they took the spotlight when BRHS adopted out cats amidst FRP’s production of the hit musical Cats four years ago.

As for FRP musicals, the survey on which ones patrons wish to see next year is being tabulated this week, spokesman Dane Whitlock said.

The shelter adopted out 1,094 pets — most cats — for its most ever and 284 more than in 2015, O’Cain said. She said the shelter is steadily full at its 88-animal capacity. More animals are admitted only after others are adopted to create room, since BRHS does not “euthanize for space,” she said. The local group, which began in 1950, is affiliated with the Appalachian Animal Rescue Coalition (AARC).

People can check out prospective pets in the shelter at 88 Centipede Lane in Edneyville. Follow U.S. 64 East eight miles beyond Wal-Mart to the shelter. Pass the WNC Justice Academy (at left), post office and two roadside stands. The shelter is on the right. The BRHS thrift shop is at 1214 Greenville Highway. For further info, call BRHS at 685-7107 or check blueridgehumane.org.