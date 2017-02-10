Archaeologist Shelley Stone to Lecture at UNC Asheville on Feb. 16

Archaeologist Shelley Stone, who has been part of the excavations at the Morgantina site in Sicily for 40 years, will offer a free public lecture at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 16 at UNC Asheville’s Ramsey Library, in the Whitman Room.

Stone will describe the long history of excavation at the site, discuss some of the methodologies of studying the pottery that is unearthed, and provide observations on what the pottery reveals about ancient Greek and Roman life.

Stone, now retired in Asheville, is professor emeritus of art history at California State University, Bakersfield where he taught for 33 years. He is the author of Morgantina Studies vol. VI: the Hellenistic and Roman Fine Pottery and is working on another volume focusing on Greco-Roman utilitarian pottery and lamps. Stone also continues to serve on the team of researchers at Morgantina, where pottery dating from 350 B.C. has been found. Excavations at the site were begun in 1955 by archaeologists at Princeton University, where Stone earned his Ph.D. in classical archaeology.

UNC Asheville’s next public archaeology lecture, Secrets of the Ness of Brodgar: a Stone-Age Complex in the Heart of Neolithic Orkney World Heritage Site, by Nick Card, will take place at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, March 23 in the Whitman Room of Ramsey Library. This lecture also is free and open to everyone.

These lectures are presented in partnership by UNC Asheville and the Western North Carolina Chapter of the Archaeological Institute of America. For more information, contact Laurel Taylor, UNC Asheville lecturer in classics, ltaylor@unca.edu or 828.251.6290.