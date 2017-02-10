Annual Southeastern Indoor Championships at ARC South

The annual Southeastern Indoor Championships were played this past weekend at ARC South. Players came from Georgia, Tennessee, South Carolina, Florida and from around North Carolina. Challenging tennis is typical at this indoor tournament, and this year was no exception. There were 168 matches, in a total of 24 events, totalling 238 players. A few of the winners included Emily Iiames and Katie Eaton (ARC Pro), winners of the Women’s Open Doubles division; they were UNCA doubles partners not long ago. Bo Webb and his partner Shane Stone won the Men’s 35 Doubles. Tyler Blaylock won the Women’s Open Singles Division. Cynthia Beane and Theresa Hash won the Women’s 35 Doubles. Carl Erikson and Shirish Deshpande won the finals of the Men’s 45 Doubles against David Williams and Brad Mettee. Tournament Director was Hart Wainwright.

