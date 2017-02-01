UNC Asheville Faculty Showcase Concert Set for Feb. 7

UNC Asheville music faculty members will offer a free concert featuring bluegrass; small jazz ensembles; jazz and classical guitar; and classical voice, piano, and bass trombone, at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 7 in the Lipinsky Hall Lobby on campus.

Among the faculty members performing will be pianists Bill Bares and Hwa-Jin Kim; guitarists Tim Doyle and Andy Jurik; bass trombonist Fletcher Peacock; vocalists Christine Boone, Simone Vigilante and Paul Templon; banjo player Jonathan T. King; bassist Zack Page; drummer Justin Watt; percussionist Matthew Richmond; trumpeter Justin Ray; and saxophonist Jacob Rodriguez.

The Faculty Showcase Concert is part of a spring schedule of UNC Asheville music performances and lectures that includes:

• Concert: Adama Dembele on djembe drums. 2 p.m., Friday, Jan. 27 in Lipinsky Hall. Free.

• Concert: Kate Steinbeck, flute, and Andy Jurik, classical guitar. 2 p.m., Friday, Feb. 10, Lipinsky Hall. Free.

• Music Faculty Lecture: Rhythm in Science and Spirituality, Matthew Richmond, percussionist and UNC Asheville lecturer in music. 7 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 28, Karpen Hall, Laurel Forum. Free.

• Live at Lunch Concerts – bring or buy lunch and enjoy performances by UNC Asheville music students. Noon on Thursdays, March 2, 9, 23 and 30, Highsmith Union Grotto. Free.

• Concert: UNC Asheville Percussion and Wind Ensembles. 3 p.m. on Sunday, March 5, Lipinsky Hall. Free.

• Concert: UNC Asheville Choral Ensembles. 3 p.m. on Sunday, March 26, Lipinsky Hall. Free.

• Concert: Mandingo Ambassadors – The Sound of Guinea. 7 p.m. on Thursday, March 30, Lipinsky Hall. Tickets $15; alumni and OLLI members $10; free for UNC Asheville students.

• Concert: UNC Asheville Percussion Ensembles. 3 p.m. on Sunday, April 23, Lipinsky Hall. Free.

• Music Faculty Lecture Series Keynote: William Cheng, Dartmouth College assistant professor of music and author of Just Vibrations: The Purpose of Sounding Good, and Sound Play: Video Games and the Musical Imagination. 7 p.m. Tuesday, April 25 in Karpen Hall, Laurel Forum. Free.

• Composers Concert: New music by UNC Asheville student composers. 7 p.m. on Thursday, April 27, Lipinsky Hall room 018. Free

• Concert: UNC Asheville Wind Ensemble and the University Singers. 3 p.m. on Sunday, April 30, Lipinsky Hall. Free.

• Concert: UNC Asheville Jazz and Contemporary Music Ensembles. 3 p.m. on Sunday, May 7, The Mothlight, 701 Haywood Rd., West Asheville. $6 general admission; $4 for students.