Hendersonville Chamber Music announces its 2017 series of Sunday afternoon concerts

The Tesla String Quartet opens the season on March 5. Formed at The Juilliard School in 2008 the group quickly earned international prominence on tours to France, Austria, Great Britain, and most recently to China and Korea. They are currently the String Quartet-in-Residence at Mt. Allison University in New Brunswick, Canada, and closer to home with the Piedmont Symphony in Hickory, NC.

March 26 will introduce a less familiar chamber instrumentation with the Zodiac Trio — clarinet, violin, and piano. Their New York collaboration began at the Manhattan School of Music. Because of their unique instrumentation, they will introduce works seldom performed, as well as newly-commissioned works. A critic for La Marseillaise (France) wrote: “…one of the best chamber ensembles of its generation.”

Those with a taste for more heroic music literature will enjoy the Smoky Mountain Brass on April 9. This group, based at Western Carolina University, performs frequently in the area, but has not been in Hendersonville for several years. Since they were last in town they have performed in Carnegie Hall, Russia, China, Jamaica, Hungary, Romania, and the Czech Republic. The quintet performs a wide variety of music ranging from Classical to Jazz, and Patriotic to Pop.

Fabio Parrini, a favorite pianist among Hendersonville Chamber Music audiences, returns on May 7 with violist Miles Hoffman. Both men are prominent in chamber music circles in the Carolinas. Mr. Parrini is a Steinway artist and teaches at North Greenville University. NPR listeners know Mr. Hoffman as the music commentator on Morning Edition.

All concerts will be at 3:00 p.m. at The First Congregational Church, West Fourth Avenue and White Pine, where there is ample and close parking, as well easy access to the building.

Single admission tickets are $25. A four-concert subscription is available for $80, with tickets being interchangeable among all concerts. Students are always offered complimentary tickets.