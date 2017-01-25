Sidewalk Infill Project to Begin the end of January in Hendersonville

The City of Hendersonville has commenced construction of the US-64 (Four Seasons Boulevard) Sidewalk Infill Project. The project consists of construction of a sidewalk and other pedestrian facilities along Four Seasons Blvd from the Verizon Wireless store to Bojangles location. This project is funded completely through a grant from the Federal Transportation Authority in addition to an in-kind match from the City. The City has recently contracted with Patton Construction Group to complete this work, with City water and sewer crews also providing support. The project is anticipated to be completed by May 2017, although the schedule could fluctuate due to weather or other unforeseen issues.

Construction will start near Verizon and move east to the end of the project limits. Officials have and will continue to stress the importance of minimizing the impact of this project on the businesses along Four Seasons. The contractor will work hard to keep disruptions to a minimum and to maintain driveway and street access for businesses and property owners throughout the project.

Construction hours will be 9 am to 4 pm and will necessitate the temporary lane closures. Lane closures will be limited to the hours of construction and to portions of sidewalk under construction.

The officials apologize for any inconvenience and appreciate your patience throughout the construction. For more information about the project, contact Brendan Shanahan, Civil Engineer, via email (bshanahan@hvlnc.gov) or by phone (828-697-3000).